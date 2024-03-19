AstraZeneca buys Canadian cancer treatment firm for close to £2bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AstraZeneca buys Canadian cancer treatment firm for close to £2bn

By Press Association
Drugs giant AstraZeneca has agreed to buy Canadian company Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drugs giant AstraZeneca has agreed to buy a Canadian company which has a promising new drug designed to treat prostate cancer, in a deal worth as much as 2.4 billion dollars (£1.9 billion).

The London-listed firm said the deal for Fusion Pharmaceuticals would be a “major step forward” in Astra’s plan to help replace chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The “next-generation radioconjugates” that Fusion is developing will help doctors target cancer cells more directly than in the past.

That will help minimise the damage to nearby healthy cells and can also enable the treatment of tumours that traditional methods cannot reach.

Fusion’s technology is based on a version of the chemical element actinium.

Called actinium-225, it can be used to produce alpha particles, which help to kill cancer cells by disrupting its DNA.

Unlike most other radiation therapy, alpha particles only travel short distances – up to three cells away – so can kill tumours much more selectively without causing as much damage to healthy cells.

But one of the downsides is that very little actinium-225 is produced in the world today.

According to Andrew Robertson, a scientist at the University of British Columbia, there is only enough of it to treat a few thousand patients every year.

Most actinium-225 comes from decades-old nuclear weapons material, Dr Robertson wrote in a 2019 article.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals came out of the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialisation, which was founded by Dr John Valliant, of Ontario’s McMaster University, in 2008.

Dr Valliant, who is chief executive of Fusion, said: “This acquisition combines Fusion’s expertise and capabilities in radioconjugates, including our industry-leading radiopharmaceutical R&D, pipeline, manufacturing and actinium-225 supply chain, with AstraZeneca’s leadership in small molecules and biologics engineering to develop novel radioconjugates.”

The deal between the companies will be worth 2.0 billion dollars (£1.6 billion) upfront, with a further 400 million dollars (£315 million) possible if certain conditions are met.

Susan Galbraith, AstraZeneca’s executive vice president of oncology R&D, said: “Between 30% and 50% of patients with cancer today receive radiotherapy at some point during treatment, and the acquisition of Fusion furthers our ambition to transform this aspect of care with next-generation radioconjugates.”