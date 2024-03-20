Pub group Shepherd Neame hails record sales and says inflation ‘at last’ easing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pub group Shepherd Neame hails record sales and says inflation ‘at last’ easing

By Press Association
Shepherd Neame brews beers under a range of brands including Spitfire (Alamy/PA)
Brewer and pub group Shepherd Neame has reported record high sales as it said inflation was “at last” beginning to ease for under-pressure firms.

The company, which is more than 300 years old and says it is Britain’s oldest brewer, said demand had been particularly strong in London with city centre workers returning to offices.

Revenues for the six months to December reached a record high of £89 million, about 4% more than the same period a year ago.

Christmas trading was “exceptional”, said chief executive Jonathan Neame, “as consumers celebrated their first uninterrupted Christmas since 2019”, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was affected by just six days of rail strikes during the period, compared with a longer period of disruption in the prior year.

“Whilst the cost-of-living crisis is still squeezing consumer pockets, hospitality has fared better than high street retail,” Mr Neame said.

He said pubs have generally been performing better than casual dining, amid restaurant groups feeling the impact of consumers making cut-backs to their spending.

Prices of food, raw materials and energy are still around 10% higher than the previous year, but have been beginning to stabilise, the company said.

Mr Neame added: “Whilst we do face new inflationary challenges, such as the further rise to the National Living Wage which takes effect from April 1 2024, hospitality businesses are potential beneficiaries of the additional discretionary spend this will put in consumers’ pockets.”

The UK minimum wage is set to rise to £11.44 from April, from the current rate of £10.42, and apply to 21 and 22-year-olds for the first time.

Meanwhile, Shepherd Neame’s statutory pre-tax profit fell to £1.1 million from £5.5 million the previous year.

On an underlying basis, which strips out one-off costs, profits grew by a 10th to £3.8 million year on year.

The group operates 296 pubs and brews beers under a range of brands including Spitfire, Bishops Finger and Whitstable Bay.