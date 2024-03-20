Channel 4 to invest advertising worth millions in ‘overlooked’ UK founders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Channel 4 to invest advertising worth millions in ‘overlooked’ UK founders

By Press Association
Channel 4 Ventures said the launch of its new initiative Untapped is the first of its kind in the industry (Ian West/PA)
Channel 4 Ventures said the launch of its new initiative Untapped is the first of its kind in the industry (Ian West/PA)

Channel 4 has announced plans to invest millions of pounds worth of advertising in business founders it views as overlooked and underrepresented, as it shrugs off concerns about a TV advertising slump.

Channel 4 Ventures, the broadcaster’s investment arm, said the launch of its new initiative Untapped is the first of its kind in the industry.

It plans to commit a significant proportion of its investment into growing companies led by entrepreneurs with more diverse profiles, including gender, education, socio-economic background, race, employment history and location.

This will be achieved by a new framework which it said will determine founders’ profiles across a range of criteria.

Founders securing significant investment have been predominantly men from top universities, analysis by Channel 4 Ventures found.

The fund uses a media-for-equity model, which means it offers start-ups advertising space on Channel 4, both on TV and its streaming platform, in return for an equity stake in the company.

At the end of 2022, it had about 20 active investments worth £45 million.

The company said it was deliberately not putting in place a specific target for working with founders from a broader range of profiles, so as to avoid a “token” approach.

But the proportion of investment could range between 10% and 60% and amount to millions of pounds worth of advertising space.

Channel 4
Channel 4’s boss Alex Mahon warned of a ‘sharp and protracted advertising slowdown’ (House of Commons/PA)

Verica Djurdjevic, Channel 4’s chief revenue officer, said TV advertising remains “very appealing” for businesses who want to grow and generate strong returns on investment.

“While audience behaviours are shifting and we’re seeing some decline, actually the mass reach available within linear TV advertising is incomparable to other media channels,” she said.

It comes after Channel 4’s chief executive Alex Mahon warned last month of a “sharp and protracted advertising slowdown that has hit the whole industry”, as it planned a new wave of job cuts.

The broadcaster said it wants to start generating more money from digital advertising revenues as part of a push to grow its streaming services.

Channel 4 Ventures has backed firms including Oddbox, Pinterest and Carwow since launching eight years ago, and re-invests the returns it makes into Channel 4.

Meanwhile, its analysis of the profiles of hundreds of entrepreneurs that have secured a valuation of more than £100 million for their business found that they are coming from a narrow section of society.

Some 94% of founders were men, despite men representing 41% of all UK graduates.

The founders were 51 times more likely to have graduated from an Oxbridge university or US equivalent than from a university outside the top 100 globally.

And they were ten times more likely to be a white university graduate than a black graduate, the analysis showed.

Vinay Solanki, head of Channel 4 Ventures, said: “The data implies that a wide range of talented founders leading attractive commercial organisations are being overlooked by the current ecosystem and we are committed to identifying and backing them.

“More broadly, Untapped can be a catalyst to grow the UK consumer investment landscape and encourage others to follow in the investment space.”