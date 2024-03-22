Nationwide apologises to customers after payments to and from accounts delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Nationwide apologises to customers after payments to and from accounts delayed

By Press Association
Nationwide Building Society has apologised to customers after all payments in and out of accounts were delayed on Friday morning (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nationwide Building Society has apologised to customers after all payments in and out of accounts were delayed on Friday morning (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nationwide Building Society has apologised to customers after all payments in and out of accounts were delayed on Friday morning.

The building society said there was an issue impacting its Faster Payments system to and from other banks and building societies.

“The issue has now been fixed and queued payments are being processed,” a spokesman for Nationwide said.

“It may take a few hours before impacted payments are processed, so customers should not try to send the payment again.”

Some customers were complaining on X, formerly Twitter, that they were unable to pay their bills or they had not received their wages because of the issue in the morning.

Others said they had no access to finances while their transfers were delayed.

Direct debits and standing orders were working normally throughout the issues and customers could continue to use their cards online and in shops, withdraw money at cash machines and move money between Nationwide accounts.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused,” Nationwide added.

Customers are urged not to resend or duplicate payments because of the delays.