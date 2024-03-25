Growth in disposable income for lowest-earning households, figures suggest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Growth in disposable income for lowest-earning households, figures suggest

By Press Association

The lowest-earning households saw their disposable income grow for the first time since August 2021, figures suggest.

The disposable income for these households grew by 4.9% in February, largely driven by a continued increase in gross income and a sharp slowdown in core inflation, according to the Asda Income Tracker, compiled by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr).

However, while these households saw some “green shoots” of recovery, the figures show that their discretionary income is still negative, with their take-home pay still £68 less than the amount needed to cover bills and other essentials.

In contrast, discretionary income was £18.56 a week higher in February than a year before for the average UK household – at £231 – marking eleven consecutive months of growth.

With the exception of October 2023, this represents the strongest annual growth for the average UK household since August 2021, the report said.

Upcoming policy changes, including the reduction in national insurance contributions, uplifts to pension payments, social benefits and the national living wage were also expected to further boost household spending power in the coming months.

Despite these positive trends signalling a steady recovery, discretionary income still remained at 6.2% below its pre-crisis peak.

Sam Miley, managing economist and forecasting lead at Cebr, who produced the tracker on behalf of Asda, said: “The income tracker has been improving for almost a year now, with households continuing to recover from the depths of the cost-of-living crisis.

“A particularly sharp uptick is expected to take place from April, when inflation will ease significantly off the back of lower household energy bills. This will help to support spending power and consumer activity.”