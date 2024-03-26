Asos sales tumble by almost a fifth amid overhaul efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asos sales tumble by almost a fifth amid overhaul efforts

By Press Association
Asos has slashed stock levels and taken action to turn around the business (Asos/PA)
Online fashion firm Asos has seen half-year sales slump by nearly a fifth after slashing stock levels and taking action to turn around the business.

The firm said sales fell by around 18% in the six months to March 3.

It blamed the fall on overhaul efforts, having cut its stock in-take by about 30% year-on-year to “right size” stock levels.

But the group said the sales drop was in line with its expectations and kept guidance unchanged for full-year sales to drop by between 5% and 15% and to make earnings on an underlying basis, helping shares rise 5% in Tuesday morning trading.

The business has been on a mission to reduce its stock and costs and improve its profitability.

It is also making changes to be more agile and quick to jump on fashion trends, with moves to bring “high-fashion product from design to site in two to three weeks, increasing our agility in responding to rapidly evolving customer demand”.

The company has previously said it wants to get “back to fashion” as it targets a market of 20-somethings who like shopping for clothes.

Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte, chief executive of Asos, said: “Asos is becoming a faster and more agile business, aided by the incredible work of our teams to speed up all of our processes to deliver the fashion, quality and prices that our customers want, when they want it.

“I’m excited by the performance of our new collections, while we have also made great progress in monetising inventory that built up over the pandemic and in improving the core profitability of our operations.”

Previous actions under its overhaul saw it mothball one its warehouses.

The move came after efforts to reduce stock levels saw large parts of the warehouse in Lichfield, Staffordshire, sitting empty.