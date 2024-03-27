S4 Capital suffers earnings hit after ‘difficult’ year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
S4 Capital suffers earnings hit after ‘difficult’ year

By Press Association
Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital marketing firm, S4 Capital, has revealed tumbling earnings and staff cuts after a ‘difficult year’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital marketing firm has revealed tumbling earnings and staff cuts after a “difficult year” and warned that results will remain under pressure over the year ahead.

S4 Capital reported a 7.8% drop in like-for-like revenues for 2023, with comparable underlying earnings plunging 36.6% to £93.7 million.

On a statutory basis, it remained in the red with pre-tax losses of £13.9 million, although this was narrowed from £159.7 million in 2022.

Shares in the firm tumbled 12% in Wednesday morning trading.

The group said it slashed its workforce by more than 13% to 7,707 to save costs in the face of a tough market and rising wage bills, and “continues to manage costs tightly, given the current uncertain market outlook”.

Executive chairman Sir Martin – who founded and led global advertising giant WPP before leaving in 2018 – said S4 Capital had suffered a “difficult 2023” as firms slashed their ad spend amid economic uncertainty and soaring costs.

The group warned that firms will “remain cautious” on their ad spend over 2024 “despite the possibility of interest rate reductions later in 2024”.

It said net revenues are expected to fall again over the year ahead, but that cost-cutting will help underlying earnings remain “broadly similar overall” to last year.

Sir Martin said: “After our first four strong net revenue growth years, we had a difficult 2023, reflecting challenging global macroeconomic conditions, fears of recession and high interest rates.

“This resulted in client caution to commit and extended sales cycles, particularly for larger projects, a difficult year for new business, as well as spend reductions from some regional and smaller client relationships.”

He added: “We took significant actions to reduce costs in the year and maintain a disciplined approach to operational efficiency.”

On the 2024 outlook, he said: “As usual, the year is likely to be weighted to the second half, aided by lower interest rates and the impact of our artificial intelligence initiatives.”

The company also announced a board shake-up, with the appointment of former EY partner Jean-Benoit Berty as new chief operating officer.