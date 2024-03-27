Revolution Beauty ups outlook as new strategy pays off after turbulent times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revolution Beauty ups outlook as new strategy pays off after turbulent times

By Press Association
Last month Revolution came to a £3 million agreement with its former boss (Alamy/PA)
Troubled makeup brand Revolution Beauty upped its outlook on Wednesday, saying it is benefiting from a new strategy which hopes to turn around its fortunes.

The business said that adjusted earnings before income, tax, depreciations and amortisation – a measure of profit which strips out many costs – will be “at least” £12.5 million in the year which ended a month ago.

That is an increase from the company’s previous expectation, that the figure would hit between £11 million and £12 million.

Revolution Beauty also told shareholders to expect that it will report a 2% rise in revenue in the year to the end of February. That sheds more clarity on the previous guidance that revenue would grow in the “low single digits”.

It has been a tough time for Revolution of late. The business last month came to an agreement with its former boss Adam Minto which will see him pay nearly £3 million to the firm.

The company was thrown into crisis in 2022 when its auditors refused to sign off on its accounts for the previous year.

Its shares were suspended, and a subsequent investigation found that the accounts had counted £10 million of sales towards revenue that should not have been included.

The investigation brought claims to light that Mr Minto, and Revolution Beauty’s former chairman and co-founder Tom Allsworth, had made personal loans to an employee which were not disclosed to the board.

Revolution had said it might take Mr Minto to court, but instead reached an agreement with its former boss. He stepped down in November last year.

On Wednesday his replacement as chief executive Lauren Brindley said: “It is early days, but we are already seeing positive impacts from the new strategy, including an encouraging response from our major customers and good progress on our cost savings programme.

“Our focus on driving sales from our more profitable brands is starting to deliver, with double-digit growth in sales of our core “Revolution” masterbrand versus the second half of the 2023 financial year.

“Our major product launches for 2024 are ahead of plan as we focus on fewer and more impactful new products.

“We also opened our TikTok shop this week and are preparing to go live with a new direct Amazon US partnership in May 2024.

“I remain highly confident about our growth prospects and our ability to become a top five mass beauty player.”