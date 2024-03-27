FTSE 100 treads water despite takeover news boosting two stocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE 100 treads water despite takeover news boosting two stocks

By Press Association
The UK’s FTSE 100 lagged behind international peers on Wednesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The UK’s FTSE 100 lagged behind international peers on Wednesday, despite takeover news propelling two stocks to the top of the index.

The blue-chip index edged just 1.02 points higher, or 0.01%, to close at 7,931.98.

The tepid performance came despite the share prices of Diploma and DS Smith rising by nearly a 10th.

DS Smith figures
Shares in paper and packaging giant DS Smith jumped by a 10th after it said it had received a competing takeover bid (DS Smith/PA)

DS Smith said it was in talks with a US-based paper producer, despite already agreeing to a deal with British rival Mondi.

It means it could be the latest company to be at the centre of a bidding battle.

Furthermore, investors were feeling positive about Diploma after the distribution business said it had agreed to buy a US firm which specialises in aerospace fasteners.

Nevertheless, the gains were not enough to boost the FTSE 100, which was dragged down by losses for energy and banking stocks.

It was a stronger day of trading for other stock markets in Europe.

In Frankfurt, the Dax rose 0.49% and in Paris, the Cac 40 moved 0.25% higher.

Over in the US, the S&P 500 was up about 0.35% and the Dow Jones up 0.7% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was more or less flat against the US dollar at 1.263, and was up about 0.1% against the euro at 1.167.

In other company news, shares in S4 Capital fell after the digital marketing business told shareholders 2023 had been a difficult year.

It suffered a hit to sales and earnings and revealed it had cut its workforce by more than 13% in efforts to reduce costs. Shares in S4 closed 6.9% lower.

It was a better day for Revolution Beauty which upped its profit outlook and said it was starting to see a positive impact from its new strategy.

The troubled make-up firm is emerging from a period of turbulence, having first encountered issues in 2022 when its auditors refused to sign off on its accounts for the previous year.

The more optimistic outlook led to its share price rising by 9% on Wednesday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were DS Smith, up 36.8p to 396.6p, Diploma, up 324p to 3,750p, Sainsbury’s, up 9.4p to 271.9p, IAG, up 5.5p to 171.5p, and AstraZeneca, up 302p to 10,742p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Flutter Entertainment, down 1,420p to 15,675p, St James’s Place, down 10.9p to 452.3p, Standard Chartered, down 15.8p to 679.2p, Smiths Group, down 36.5p to 1,653.5p, and Spirax-Sarco, down 210p to 10,100p.