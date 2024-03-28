UK car production increases again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motors

UK car production increases again

By Press Association
Output for the domestic market grew by 58%, while three out of four cars made in February were shipped overseas (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
Car production has increased for six consecutive months, reflecting strong demand in the UK and overseas, figures show.

Almost 80,000 cars were built last month, an increase of 14% on a year ago and the best February figure since 2021, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Output for the domestic market grew by 58%, while three out of four cars made in February were shipped overseas.

The European Union received the largest proportion of exports (59.9%), followed by the US (14.8%), China (7.1%), Australia (3.3%) and Turkey (2.3%).

Production of electrified vehicles (battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid) represented more than a third of all output in the month.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Another month of growth for UK car production is welcome news, reflecting strong demand at home and around the world for the latest British-built cars.

“The industry is transitioning from internal combustion engine cars to electrified vehicles, building on the massive investment commitments made last year.

“The UK industry faces stiff competition, however, as global competitors seek to secure new models and technologies so a commitment to our industrial competitiveness, from all political parties in this likely election year, must be maintained.”

UK car production is up 17.8% at 162,904 units so far this year, the best start to the year since 2021.

But the SMMT added that with major manufacturers recently announcing the end of production of some long-running models as they gear up to make new electric variants, production volumes may be more variable in the months ahead.