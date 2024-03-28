‘Growing buyer confidence’ in housing market as sale discounts get smaller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Growing buyer confidence’ in housing market as sale discounts get smaller

By Press Association
House sellers are on average taking £10,000 off their original asking price to achieve a sale, according to Zoopla (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
House sellers are typically shaving £10,000 off their original asking price to achieve a sale, according to a property website.

Across the UK, the average discount of 3.9% recorded in March is a “marked improvement” compared with an average discount of £14,250 or 4.5% recorded in November 2023, Zoopla said.

Its report said the narrowing “reflects a combination of greater realism from sellers on their asking price and growing buyer confidence”.

Discounts typically remain bigger in London and the South East, where there is an average discount to the asking price of 4.3% or £19,500, Zoopla said.

The average discount was calculated based on all house sales recorded by Zoopla, including those where there was no discount.

The website said that housing market activity, including sales and the supply of properties for buyers to choose from, has improved in the first quarter of this year.

Zoopla said around 7% more home sales have been agreed over the first quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year.

Yorkshire and the Humber and the North West of England have been seeing particularly strong growth in sales while the South West and the North East of England have seen relatively strong growth in new sellers coming to market, the website said.

It predicted that the greater availability of homes for sale will keep price rises in check. The average estate agent had nearly 30 homes for sale in the first quarter of this year, which is in line with the pre-coronavirus pandemic average, Zoopla said.

This means buyers have more choice and room to negotiate, the website added.

The timing and scale of expected Bank of England interest rate reductions as the year goes on have the potential to boost market sentiment and reduce mortgage rates, Zoopla said.

Expectations of lower interest rates are already priced into the fixed-rate mortgages on offer, and lower interest rates would likely result in further modest declines in mortgage rates, the website added.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “Rising wages and falling mortgage rates have boosted consumer confidence and this is feeding into improving levels of housing market activity over the first quarter of 2024.

“House prices are falling at a slower rate but it remains a buyers market where there is much greater choice of homes for sale.

“We don’t believe that house prices are about to increase more quickly but there is more buyer interest. Sellers need to remain realistic on where they set the asking price if they are to take advantage of improving market conditions to secure a sale and move home in 2024.”

Marc von Grundherr, director of estate agent Benham and Reeves, said: “Previously, the ability to find a buyer in a proceedable position was a challenge in itself and so there’s no doubt that market conditions have improved in this respect.

“Price remains the key compromise for sellers when it comes to securing a buyer in today’s market, with higher mortgage rates continuing to restrict buyer purchasing power. However, the gap between this purchasing power price point and seller asking price expectation has narrowed and we’re finding that sellers are more than happy to oblige in order to make their move.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Demand in the UK housing market has improved but hasn’t come off the leash yet…

“As supply grows, downwards pressure on prices will increase and a wave of people rolling off sub-2% two-year mortgages from early 2022 will add to the financial pressures in the system.”

Matt Thompson, head of sales at London-based estate agent Chestertons, said: “March concluded the first quarter of the year with a busy property market – particularly in the capital where demand continues to outstrip supply.”