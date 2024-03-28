JD Sports warns of ‘challenging’ trading, but sees brighter days ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

JD Sports warns of ‘challenging’ trading, but sees brighter days ahead

By Press Association
The retailer said it chose not to participate fully in the January sales (Steve Paston/PA)
The retailer said it chose not to participate fully in the January sales (Steve Paston/PA)

JD Sports has warned that less innovation in the products it sells has made its trading “challenging” at the moment, but said that things would ease up later this year.

The sportswear retailer said that it expects profits to be in line with its previous guidance of between £915 million and £935 million before tax and adjusted items in the year to early February.

It came despite a tough January when the business said it had to cope with “elevated promotional activity” – industry jargon for products being on sale.

The company “chose not to participate fully” in these sales in the UK and Ireland, which were mainly online. As a result like-for-like sales fell by 3.2% in the region in the fourth quarter.

The business said that profit could be both lower or higher in the current financial year than it was last year. It expects pre-tax profit to be between £900 million to £980 million.

“Looking ahead, the current trading environment remains challenging due to less product innovation and elevated promotional activity, especially online,” said chief executive Regis Schultz.

“We anticipate trading conditions will improve as we move through the year, helped by a busy sporting summer and softer comparatives with last year.”

The company opened 215 new JD shops in the year to early February, and said that the launch of a new UK loyalty programme had been “encouraging” and attracted 800,000 downloads so far.

Overall like-for-like sales rose 4.2% during the year, with Asia Pacific – especially Thailand and New Zealand – leading the way at 11.8%. The worst performing region was the UK and Ireland, on growth of just 0.8% over the year.

“In our 2024 financial year, we outperformed the sportswear market, reflecting the strength of our business,” Mr Schultz said.

“We achieved like-for-like sales growth of over 4%, organic growth of over 8%.”

He added: “We made good strategic progress, opening 215 new JD stores.”

Shares rose 6.3% on Thursday morning.