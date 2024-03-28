Independent reaches deal to take over BuzzFeed in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Independent reaches deal to take over BuzzFeed in the UK

By Press Association
The Independent produced its last paper copy in 2016. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Independent produced its last paper copy in 2016. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The company behind the Independent will take over BuzzFeed and the HuffPost in the UK as part of a deal which brings together several major online brands.

Independent Digital News and Media said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement with US-based BuzzFeed Inc which will create a “digital supergroup.”

The group will be managed by the Independent and staff from BuzzFeed UK, HuffPost and Tasty UK will move over to the online news publication.

BuzzFeed and the other platforms will continue to operate as separate websites after the deal, the companies said.

“The Independent’s growth and outstanding success story over the last decade has been built on bold moves, and our partnership with BuzzFeed represents a new leap forward for our business,” said Independent chief executive Christian Broughton.

The two brands were both once challengers to the traditional media landscape, though appeared at very different times.

The Independent started printing in 1986, and just years later had overtaken the circulation of more established competitors such as the Times. It built its appeal particularly with younger voters.

But even before the internet upended the print news market, the newspaper had started to lose ground amid a broadsheet pricing war.

By 2016, the online age had come and the Independent printed its last ever paper copy.

This was 10 years after BuzzFeed was founded in the US. The company was always online-only and just like the Independent appealed to a younger audience.

Last year, it announced a plan to shut down its news operations and instead weave its news coverage into the Huffington Post, which it bought in 2020.

Richard Alan Reid, from BuzzFeed, said: “The synergies between our companies have been clear from day one, and we know this partnership will unlock new business, drive growth and ultimately take both companies’ brands to the next level in the UK and Ireland.”