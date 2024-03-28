Wrexham football club owe Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynold nearly £9 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Wrexham football club owe Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynold nearly £9 million

By Press Association
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (PA)
Wrexham AFC owe nearly £9 million to owners Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, the club has said.

The Welsh team lost £5 million in the year of their promotion to the English Football League (EFL) but turnover has since doubled to almost £10.5 million.

Wrexham said financial losses suffered since the takeover in February 2021 by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator McElhenney and Deadpool actor Reynolds should not be repeated due to the income now generated by the League Two club.

Royal visit to Wales
The Prince of Wales with Wrexham AFC co-chairman and co-owner Rob McElhenney (Chris Jackson/PA)

“The amount owed to The RR McReynolds Company, LLC (owned by the two actors) at the year-end was £8.977m (2022: £3.714m),” a statement from Wrexham said.

“The financial losses suffered by the club since the takeover shouldn’t be repeated, with income generated by the club now sufficient to meet the operational costs of the club going forward.

“These losses were deemed necessary to allow the club to maximise its full potential in the shortest time practically possible.

“The club is under no immediate pressure to repay these loans at the expense of the progress we seek to achieve and further financial support will be provided/secured to support the capital expenditure projects the club is currently planning, which includes increasing the capacity of The Racecourse Ground and the development of a training facility for all the club’s teams.

“The year-on-year income comparisons since the takeover, show the potential of the club.

“These will significantly increase again for the year-ending June 30 2024, following promotion and the continued popularity of Welcome To Wrexham.”

Last April, the men’s team won the National League, ending a 15-year absence from the EFL, while the women’s team also won promotion to the top tier of Welsh football.

Turnover increased from £5.972 million to £10.478 million in the year ending June 30 2023, but losses were up from £2.913 million to £5.113 million, the club reported.

Wrexham are currently third in the League Two table and aiming for promotion to League One when the season ends in May.

Under McElhenney and Reynolds’ ownership, two series have been released of FX show Welcome To Wrexham, which has generated international interest in the club. A third season is planned for next month.

In 2022, they were honoured by the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C for promoting the country and its language with the Dragon Award.