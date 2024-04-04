Vodafone-Three merger faces further in-depth probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vodafone-Three merger faces further in-depth probe

By Press Association
The planned mega-merger of Vodafone and Three is to face an in-depth investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (Chris Ison/PA)
The planned £15 billion mega-merger of UK mobile networks Vodafone and Three is to face an in-depth investigation by the competition watchdog amid concerns over the impact of the deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed it will launch a so-called Phase 2 probe after both firms told the regulator they would not be offering measures to ease its concerns ahead of the deadline.

The CMA said last month that the tie-up could have a “substantial” impact on competition, warning it may lead to higher prices and reduced quality.

It gave the companies until April 2 to address its concerns.

Vodafone and Three first announced the mammoth merger last summer in a move that would create the UK’s largest mobile phone network.

Under the deal, FTSE 100-listed Vodafone and Three owner CK Hutchison will combine their UK operations, forming a business with about 27 million customers and more than 11,500 staff.

The merged firm will be majority owned by Vodafone with 51% of the combined business and CK Hutchison owning the remainder.

The two mobile firms have argued the deal will allow them to increase investment and better compete with major rivals, EE operator BT and Virgin Media-O2.

But the CMA launched an initial Phase 1 investigation into the move in January and said on March 22 that it has concerns over the impact of two of the UK’s four largest mobile firms merging.

The regulator said it found in its initial probe that the two companies are important alternatives for mobile customers and combining these two businesses will reduce rivalry between mobile operators to win new customers.

The watchdog also raised concerns that the deal “may make it difficult” for smaller mobile operators – such as Sky Mobile, Lebara and Lyca Mobile – to negotiate good deals for their own customers, by reducing the number of mobile network operators which will host them.

Vodafone flagged last month after the CMA gave its initial findings that it was preparing for a Phase 2 probe.

Experts said the two companies were not expected to put forward a package of measures to ease competition concerns by the April deadline that would allow the regulator to close its investigation.

Alex Haffner, competition partner at UK law firm Fladgate, said last month that the pair would “probably have to give up more ground at this stage than later on in the process”.

On the latest announcement by the CMA, Vodafone and Three said: “This was an expected next step in the process and is in line with the timeframe for completion that we set out from the outset.

“Vodafone UK and Three UK remain confident that the transaction will drive stronger competition in the mobile sector and give customers and businesses a step-change in network quality, speed, and coverage from day one.”

They added: “We will review the potential concerns raised by the CMA and look forward to continuing to engage constructively with them throughout the review.”