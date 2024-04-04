Chinese state-owned banks among lenders Thames Water owes money to – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Chinese state-owned banks among lenders Thames Water owes money to – reports

By Press Association
The group behind Thames Water is owned by a consortium of pension funds and sovereign wealth funds (PA)
The group behind Thames Water is owned by a consortium of pension funds and sovereign wealth funds (PA)

Two Chinese state-owned banks and Dutch bank ING are among a group of lenders who could play an important role in the stability of Thames Water, as its funding crisis deepens, according to new reports.

The banks are owed £190 million from a loan given to the water giant’s parent company, Kemble Water Finance, which expires at the end of the month.

The deadline could be extended after Thames Water said it would not be able to repay it.

ING, Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and Allied Irish Banks are among the lenders behind the loan, according to new information reported by Sky News and the Financial Times.

It means they could take a stake in Thames Water if the loan is not repaid and Kemble is in default.

Thames Water’s crisis worsened last week when it said its investors had pulled a £500 million funding lifeline that was due to be paid at the end of April.

Some of that was understood to be earmarked to pay the Kemble loan.

Shareholders said the water regulator, Ofwat “has not been prepared to provide the necessary regulatory support for a business plan which ultimately addresses the issues that Thames Water faces”, after more than a year of negotiations.

“As a result, shareholders are not in a position to provide further funding to Thames Water,” the group said.

The group behind Thames Water is owned by a consortium of pension funds and sovereign wealth funds which already have links to China, as well as Canada and Abu Dhabi.

Both Ofwat and Thames Water sought to reassure customers that services would not be affected by the funding woes.

Thames Water serves 16 million households in London and the south-east of England.

Thames Water declined to comment on the information, and Kemble could not immediately be reached for comment.