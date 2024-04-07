eBay drops fees for selling pre-owned clothing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

eBay drops fees for selling pre-owned clothing

By Press Association
Existing individual fashion listings will also benefit from free selling (eBay/PA)
EBay has dropped fees for individuals to sell pre-owned clothing in an effort to keep the items out of landfill.

As of Monday, it is free to sell all second-hand clothing, including brand new items with tags on that have never been worn.

Seller fees will still apply to trainers, watches, handbags and jewellery.

Existing individual fashion listings will also benefit from free selling, even if they were listed before April 8.

A survey for the online marketplace found that 70% of Britons wear half or less than half of their wardrobe on a day-to-day basis, while 92% of consumers have more than one item of clothing they have not worn in the last 12 months.

However just 25% sell their unwanted clothes, with the average consumer holding on to more than £400 worth of clothing that they do not wear, the poll suggests.

EBay has also made AI-generated item descriptions available to all UK sellers.

The new feature suggests “attention-grabbing” item descriptions, cutting down the time it takes to list an item.

Meanwhile, eBay Live, an interactive livestream shopping experience, will be piloted in the UK with select sellers in the coming weeks.

The feature allows users to attend live auctions, shop for exclusive deals and buy in real time. It has been successful in the US since launching in 2022.

EBay said encouraging more people to buy and sell pre-owned clothing was essential for creating a circular economy for fashion.

It claims that it saved more than 1,600,000 kg of waste going to landfill through sales of second-hand clothing last year.

Kirsty Keoghan, general manager of global fashion for eBay, said: “Free fashion selling has come at the right time for a nation sitting on billions of pounds worth of unwanted clothes.

“We know selling clothes can sometimes feel like a chore, so free selling and new updates like new AI-powered listings will help more of us to sell clothes easily, putting more cash in pockets.

“By encouraging more people to buy and sell pre-loved clothing, we’ll keep more clothes out of landfill as we collectively enable a circular economy for fashion.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults in March.