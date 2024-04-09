Which groups of people are particularly likely to not be coping financially?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which groups of people are particularly likely to not be coping financially?

By Press Association
Research suggests nearly three in 10 UK adults were not coping financially, or finding it difficult to cope, in January 2024 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Nearly three in 10 (28%) UK adults were not coping financially, or finding it difficult to cope, in January 2024, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) research indicates.

The regulator said people who are more likely to be among this group include:

60% of those in households with an income of under £15,000 a year – which is nearly four times the proportion of adults (16%) with a household income of £50,000-plus.

A baby and mother
55% of single adults with financially dependent children were not coping financially or finding it difficult to cope in January 2024, the research found (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

55% of those who are unemployed and 57% of others who are not in work, such as students, the long-term sick or disabled, those looking after the home or family or full-time carers.

55% of single adults with financially dependent children (those who are not married, in a civil partnership, or otherwise living as a couple).

50% of renters, which is over twice the proportion (24%) of mortgage holders and nearly five times the proportion (11%) owning their home outright.

39% of adults from an ethnic minority background.

39% of 35 to 44-year-olds, which is around four times the proportion (10%) of those aged 75-plus.

30% of women, compared with 25% of men.

The report also looked at the percentages of adults who reported not coping or finding it difficult to cope financially in January 2024 by nation or region.

It said: “The results for the English regions reveal something of a North/South divide. Results are worst in the North East… The region with the lowest proportion of adults not coping financially or finding it difficult to cope was the East of England.”

Here are the percentages:

Northern Ireland, 34%

Wales, 31%

England, 28%

Scotland, 22%

North East, 40%

West Midlands, 37%

Yorkshire and the Humber, 32%

North West, 30%

East Midlands, 29%

South West, 26%

London, 24%

South East, 24%

East of England, 21%