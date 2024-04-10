Price pressures easing ‘substantially’ as profits jump, says Tesco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Price pressures easing ‘substantially’ as profits jump, says Tesco

By Press Association
Tesco has posted a jump in profits for the past year (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco has said price pressures have eased “substantially” as the supermarket giant revealed a jump in profits.

However, the UK’s largest grocery firm said it still saw “sticky” inflation on popular items such as chocolate, potatoes and coffee.

Tesco also revealed it will hand out about £300 to each of its full-time workers in a “thank you” bonus following the bumper profits.

The retailer posted an adjusted operating profit of £2.83 billion for the year to February, up almost 13% on the previous year.

Meanwhile, reported pre-tax profits almost tripled to £2.3 billion from £882 million a year earlier, when it had been impacted by an almost £1 billion one-off impairment.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham accused the firm of “raking in mountains of cash while families struggle to put food on the table because of sky high prices”.

The grocer said it saw demand grow from shoppers after investment to improve pricing, with about 4,000 price cuts over the past year.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said: “Customers are choosing to shop more at Tesco, which is reflected in growing market share as they respond to the improvements we’ve made to the value and quality of our products.

“Inflationary pressures have lessened substantially; however, we are conscious that things are still difficult for many customers, so we have worked hard to reduce prices and have now been the cheapest full-line grocer for well over a year.”

The company has been among grocers to invest heavily into price improvements amid strong competition from German discount brands Aldi and Lidl.

It has also benefited from a slowdown in wider food and drink inflation, with the latest industry data from Kantar showing this slowed to a new two-year low of 4.5% last month.

Mr Murphy said that Tesco is currently seeing inflation below this, as it benefits from its large buying power, but expects price rises to hold around their current level.

He said: “I see that stabilising, that kind of low single digit for the rest of the year is our planning assumption”.

The supermarket group also said on Wednesday that it would hand £70 million to about 220,000 workers, worth roughly £300 per worker, due to the “strong” performance.

Tesco reported that overall revenues excluding VAT rose by 4.4% to £68.2 billion for the year.

It said retail like-for-like sales grew by 6.8% for the year, as it benefited from a return to volume growth in the UK and Ireland in the second half of the year as easing price inflation led shoppers to buy more products.

This offset a 17.2% drop in fuel sales driven by falling petrol and diesel prices.

Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “This morning’s results point to a retailer that has the ability to not only navigate a tricky climate but also grow market share, despite stiff competition from the discounters.

“Clearly, the focus on delivering value for customers is paying off.

“Yet, Tesco, like every other retailer, will be assessing the impact of the minimum wage increase, which should be manageable for a retailer of this scale, but is yet another pressure to contend with in a volatile market.”