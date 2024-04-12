Firms must hold back funds for motor finance probe, warns regulator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firms must hold back funds for motor finance probe, warns regulator

By Press Association
The UK’s financial regulator has warned motor finance firms to hold back cash as it continues an investigation into the sector.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) also revealed that many firms “are struggling to promptly provide the data we need” for the probe.

Earlier this year, the regulator launched a review into whether people could be owed compensation for being charged too much for car loans, following a high number of complaints.

The ombudsman service said in January it had heard from more than 10,000 people who fear they were charged too much for their finance and suggested it will look to secure settlements if it finds widespread misconduct.

In an update on Friday, the regulator said it is progressing with the review but highlighted some issues in securing necessary information from companies.

“Firms involved in our review have engaged with us constructively,” the FCA said.

“However, many firms are struggling to promptly provide the data we need.

“Reasons for this include data being stored on multiple systems and/or being spread between lenders and brokers.

“In some older cases, firms have not retained all relevant records.”

The watchdog has written to firms involved in the investigation to call on them to adequately engage with the process and ensure they have funds needed.

“We expect you to undertake an assessment of whether your firm’s financial resources are adequate,” the FCA told companies in the letter.

The scale of potential settlements over the issue remains unknown, but consumer champion Martin Lewis said car finance mis-selling has the potential to be the “second-biggest reclaim payout in UK history” after the PPI scandal.

UK banks have already confirmed they have set aside a significant funding to potentially address the issue, with Lloyds Group telling shareholders they have a provision worth £450 million to cover potential costs.

In the update, the FCA also confirmed that Barclays bank has launching a judicial review appeal against the Financial Ombudsman Service judgment which sparked the FCA review process.

The FCA said it will set out its next steps in the review process by September 24 at the latest.