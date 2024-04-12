Quoted motor insurance premiums ‘jump by 56.4% in year to February’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Quoted motor insurance premiums ‘jump by 56.4% in year to February’

By Press Association
The average quoted price of car insurance jumped by 56.4% in the year to February but there were some signs of a slowdown, according to Consumer Intelligence (Ben Birchall/PA)
The average quoted price of car insurance jumped by 56.4% in the year to February but there were some signs of a slowdown, according to Consumer Intelligence (Ben Birchall/PA)

The average quoted price of car insurance jumped by 56.4% in the year to February but there were some signs of a slowdown, according to an index.

In February, drivers most commonly received a quote between £500 and £749, insights firm Consumer Intelligence said.

The latest annual rise is lower than the 67.2% recorded in the year to the end of November, it added.

However, it is still the third-highest annual increase recorded by Consumer Intelligence since it started tracking data in October 2012.

The three months to February saw quotes increase by 0.5%, marking the lowest quarterly increase since November 2021. Some parts of the UK, including Wales, the North East and North West of England, and Yorkshire and the Humber, saw quoted premiums fall over the quarter.

Max Thompson, insurance insight manager at Consumer Intelligence said: “The new year saw some major brands make competitive movements and reduce premiums.

“However some of this was unwound in February indicating it may have been more of a tactical move than a long-term trend.”

The research looks at the average of the five cheapest premiums returned on price comparison websites.

Researchers said telematics providers accounted for 15% of the top five quotes, down from 18% in the three months to the end of November.

Telematics policies use technology to measure how a vehicle is being driven. The policies help insurers to offer premiums that are more tailored to the users of a vehicle.

Among the under-25s, the proportion of top five quotes from telematics providers dropped to 36%, marking the lowest since May 2016, Consumer Intelligence said.

Jonathan Fong, manager of general insurance policy at the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said: “Insurers are aware of the financial challenges customers are facing and are determined to keep motor insurance as competitively priced as possible.

“Our motor premium tracker is the only collection based on the price customers pay for their policy, rather than quotes, and shows that the average motor premium increased by 25% last year to £543.

“This was largely driven by above inflation increases in the cost of repairs, thefts and replacement cars, which contributed to insurers paying out a record £9.9 billion in claims for the same period – an average of £1.13 million per hour.

“As an industry, we’re committed to supporting customers and finding ways to help tackle the cost of providing motor insurance. Our 10-point roadmap to combat the rising costs encourages greater collaboration with government and relevant stakeholders.”

The ABI also said it had called for a cut to the insurance premium tax, a cost which is levied on insurers but is passed onto consumers through the cost of their policies.

It has previously said that, adjusting for inflation, the average total cost of a settled car claim has increased by 23% from £3,500 in 2014 to £4,300 in 2023. Over the same period, also adjusted for inflation, the average premium rose by 8%, from £505 to £543, according to the ABI’s figures.

Here are annual increases in quoted premiums across Britain in February, according to Consumer Intelligence:

– London, 64.8%

– Scotland, 61.9%

– West Midlands, 61.2%

– South East, 60.9%

– Eastern England, 57.7%

– North East, 55.5%

– East Midlands, 52.8%

– South West, 50.9%

– North West, 50.8%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 49.8%

– Wales, 47.5%