PageGroup cuts workforce further as trading troubles deepen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

PageGroup cuts workforce further as trading troubles deepen

By Press Association
Recruiter PageGroup has revealed further trading woes and more role cuts as the global jobs market remained under pressure at the start of 2024 (PA)
Recruiter PageGroup has revealed further trading woes and more role cuts as the global jobs market remained under pressure at the start of 2024 (PA)

Recruiter PageGroup has revealed further trading woes and more role cuts as the global jobs market remained under pressure at the start of 2024.

The group reported gross profit down 12.8% in the first three months of the year, with March recording an 18% slide, which comes after a fall of 8.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

PageGroup said it reduced its fee-earner workforce by another 1.7%, or 100 roles, over the first quarter.

The firm said it now intends to hold its fee earner headcount “broadly at existing levels”, having trimmed the workforce by more than 1,000 last year.

The group said it saw a “slight deterioration” in job flow towards the end of the first quarter, with job seekers more wary of accepting offers and firms putting off recruitment decisions against an uncertain economic backdrop.

In the UK, it posted a 19.2% plunge in gross profit to £27.1 million, following a decline of 19.9% in the final three months of 2023.

Nicholas Kirk, chief executive of PageGroup, said: “The slower end to the fourth quarter of 2023 continued into the first quarter of 2024, particularly within Continental Europe.

“Overall, activity levels remain strong, however we experienced a slight deterioration in job flow towards the end of the quarter.

“Conversion of final interviews to accepted offers is still the most significant challenge, as candidate and client sentiment remains subdued reflecting the general macro-economic uncertainty in most of our markets.”

PageGroup said permanent recruitment continues to be more affected than temporary across all of its markets – down 15% and 7% group-wide respectively in the first quarter – with firms looking for more flexible options to ride out the uncertainty.

It said there had been no improvement in trading conditions across the UK, which accounts for 12% of group gross profits, nor in Asia or the US.

Jobs markets have faltered worldwide over the past year as weaker economic conditions have hit recruitment.

Last month, PageGroup reported a 39.6% slump in pre-tax profits for 2023 as gross profits dropped 6.3% on a constant currency basis.

PageGroup said it was also continuing to see an easing in salary growth from the high levels seen in 2022 and early 2023.

But it said the particularly weak performance in March was down to tough comparatives against strong trading a year earlier, as well as the timing of Easter.

“Against this backdrop, activity levels remained good and we continued to experience acute shortages of highly skilled candidates in nearly all our markets, which was supportive of continued high fee rates,” it said.