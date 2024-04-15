Tesla to lay off more than 10% of workers – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tesla to lay off more than 10% of workers – reports

By Press Association
Tesla boss Elon Musk has revealed plans to cut jobs (Leon Neal/PA)
Tesla boss Elon Musk has revealed plans to cut jobs (Leon Neal/PA)

Tesla has told staff it plans to lay off more than 10% of its global workforce, according to reports.

The cuts at the electric car manufacturer, led by Elon Musk, are understood to be the equivalent of around 14,000 jobs.

Mr Musk told employees “we have done a thorough review of the organisation and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally”, in an email first reported by industry publication Electrek.

“There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done,” he added.

The company employs more than 140,000 people across the world, according to its latest annual report.

It is not yet known where the cuts will take place across the business.

It comes after Tesla indicated it has seen a decline in vehicle deliveries over the first quarter of 2024, representing its first decline for four years.

Tesla’s global workforce is to be cut by 10% (Alamy/PA)

In the letter, the billionaire boss of the company said the process will enable Tesla to “be lean, innovative and hungry” for its next stage of growth.

“I would like to thank everyone who is departing Tesla for their hard work over the years,” he said.

“I’m deeply grateful for your many contributions to our mission and we wish you well in your future opportunities. It is very difficult to say goodbye.

“For those remaining, I would like to thank you in advance for the difficult job that remains ahead.

“We are developing some of the most revolutionary technologies in auto, energy and artificial intelligence.

“As we prepare the company for the next phase of growth, your resolve will make a huge difference in getting us there.”

Tesla has been contacted for comment.