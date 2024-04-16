Superdry to quit London markets as it launches restructuring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superdry to quit London markets as it launches restructuring

By Press Association
Superdry has said it wants to delist from the London Stock Exchange, as the troubled fashion chain launched a restructuring plan (Ian West/PA)
Superdry has said it wants to delist from the London Stock Exchange, as the troubled fashion chain launched a restructuring plan in its latest efforts to salvage its future on the UK’s high streets.

The company warned it would be forced to enter into administration if it did not go ahead with the plans.

It announced a string of cost-cutting measures, including reducing the rents on 39 of its UK sites and extending the maturity date of large loans.

It also wants to return to sales growth through measures such as improving its product ranges and reallocating marketing spend, while it is also expecting conditions for households to improve.

The fashion business, which runs 216 shops as well as franchised stores, has been looking at various ways to cut costs after a year of weakening sales and deepening losses.

It is looking to raise up to £10 million through an equity raise, meaning the sale of new shares, to support its restructuring plans.

This will be backed and insured by Superdry’s co-founder and chief executive Julian Dunkerton, who assured his “passion for this great British brand remains as strong today as it was when I founded the business”.

Superdry said it wants to delist its shares from the London markets as a result of the plans, which need to be implemented “away from the heightened exposure of public markets”.

Delisting will also help it make cost savings, it said.

The business needs shareholders to approve the move at its general meeting before it can apply to cancel its listing. Shares tumbled by more than 30% in early trading on Tuesday.

Superdry shares
Superdry’s co-founder Julian Dunkerton said his ‘passion’ for the business remains as strong as the day he founded it (Superdry/PA)

Mr Dunkerton added: “Today’s announcement marks a critical moment in Superdry’s history.

“At its heart, these proposals are putting the business on the right footing to secure its long-term future following a period of unprecedented challenges.

“I am aware of the implications for all our stakeholders and I have sought to protect their interests as much as possible in the proposals we are announcing today.”

Superdry’s chairman Peter Sjolander said: “The business has faced extraordinary external challenges and, while good progress has been made on our cost-saving initiatives, more needs to be done to get the business on a stable financial footing for the future.

“While we recognise the compromises we are asking from some of our stakeholder groups, we would urge them to support the proposals which we believe are the best way of ensuring Superdry’s recovery over the long term.”