Top recruiters flag tough conditions in jobs market as incomes fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Top recruiters flag tough conditions in jobs market as incomes fall

By Press Association
Recruiters Robert Walters and Hays have flagged that tough conditions have persisted in the jobs market (Victoria Jones/PA)
Recruiters Robert Walters and Hays have flagged that tough conditions have persisted in the jobs market (Victoria Jones/PA)

Recruiters Robert Walters and Hays have flagged that tough conditions have persisted in the jobs market, as both firms reported declining income and said they had axed staff to cut costs.

Robert Walters said its gross profit dropped by 16% to £81 million in the three months to the end of March, compared with the previous year.

In the UK, profits tumbled by a fifth as it cautioned that trading conditions remain challenging.

But it offered a glimmer of hope for the sector with income growing in London for the first time in more than a year.

Robert Walters said that even though some elements of the economic environment had started to improve, such as inflation, the “general environment remains one where client and candidate confidence is at low levels”.

The global recruitment agency said its total workforce had shrunk by 13% compared with the year prior, including a reduction of about 170 staff since the end of 2023.

Hays stock
Recruitment agency Hays said group fees dropped by 14% over the latest quarter (Dan Lewis/VisMedia/PA)

It said it was keeping a tight control over costs as it stays focused on strengthening the business.

Meanwhile, fellow recruitment agency Hays, which specialises in placing white-collar roles, said its group fees dropped by 14% in the three months to the end of March, on a like-for-like basis compared with the previous year.

In the UK and Ireland, fees dropped by 16% year on year, with the biggest declines in the technology sector where fees tumbled by nearly a third.

Hays told investors it was on track to meet its target of saving about £50 million per year by the summer.

It came as it revealed its total headcount had also decreased by 13% compared with the previous year as the firm said it was focusing on being more efficient.

Hays’ chief executive Dirk Hahn said: “While economic uncertainties remain, we have a strong and clear strategy and will continue to build a more resilient business through greater focus, increased operational rigour and strong cost management.”

The updates come as new official data showed that Britain’s unemployment rate rose to 4.2% in the three months to February, the highest level for nearly six months, as vacancy numbers continued to fall.

Job markets have faltered worldwide over the past year amid a more uncertain economic outlook and businesses facing higher costs.