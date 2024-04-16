Advert banned over complimentary food and drink claims on train services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Advert banned over complimentary food and drink claims on train services

By Press Association
The ASA said the ad ‘positioned complimentary food and drink as a key part of CrossCountry Trains’ first-class offering’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
An ad for CrossCountry Trains has been banned for over-promising on the availability of complimentary food and drink for first-class passengers.

Despite the firm’s website claiming passengers would receive complimentary food and drink “on most of our first-class services”, catering was available on less than 80% of journeys, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found.

The website said: “An at-seat service of complimentary non-alcoholic drinks and snacks is available throughout the day for all first-class customers … In addition to drinks and snacks, customers on longer journeys can choose from a range of complimentary sandwiches.”

Two passengers who said they frequently travelled on the first-class service but did not receive complimentary food and drink complained that the ad was misleading.

CrossCountry Trains told the ASA the period leading up to the complainants seeing the ad – September to November 2023 – was marked by “exceptional disruption” due to industrial action and four storms.

It had planned to offer catering, including first-class food and drink, on between 70% and 78% of its Voyager routes, which operated on most of its long-distance services from September to November 2023, with slight variations depending on the day of the week.

The ASA said the ad “positioned complimentary food and drink as a key part of CrossCountry Trains’ first-class offering”.

It said the scheduled rate of between 70% and 78% of services offering catering was insufficient to substantiate the overall impression of the ad that complimentary food and drink would be available on all but a few first-class services.

The ASA said: “We acknowledged that CrossCountry Trains had made amendments to their website, but for the reasons stated above, we concluded that the claim ‘complimentary food and drink’ was misleading, and therefore breached the Code.”

It ruled that the ad must not appear again, adding: “We told CrossCountry Trains not to use the claim ‘complimentary food and drink’ unless they held adequate evidence to substantiate the claim.”