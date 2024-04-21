Average price tag on a home sitting just £570 below previous record – Rightmove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average price tag on a home sitting just £570 below previous record – Rightmove

Press Association
Overall, the first four months of the year have been ‘much improved’ compared with 2023, Rightmove said (Steve Parsons/PA)

The average price tag on a home is only around £570 short of a record high reached in May last year, according to a property website.

Across Britain, the typical price of a property coming to market increased by 1.1% or £4,207 month-on-month in April, Rightmove said.

A key factor behind the growth towards near-record average prices according to the website is “top of the ladder” properties, with a jump in new sellers and sales agreed for bigger, family-sized homes.

By contrast, house prices and activity are rising more slowly in the more mortgage-dependent sectors of the market, including people taking their first and second steps on the property ladder, the report added.

The average new seller asking price across Britain is now £372,324.

The average asking price for a “top of the ladder” home in April is £682,661, up by more than £18,000 from £664,422 in March.

Overall, the first four months of the year have been “much improved” compared with 2023, with the market seeing boosts in both buyer and seller activity this spring, the website said.

Rightmove said that current sales are level with 2019, despite buyer conditions being much more challenging, with elevated mortgage rates plus house prices having grown by more than a fifth (22%) during the intervening years.

Affordability has been assisted by wage growth, Rightmove said.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science, said: “The top of the ladder sector continues to drive pricing activity at the start of the year, with movers in this sector typically less sensitive to higher mortgage rates, and more equity rich, contributing to their ability to move.

Rightmove house price map
Rightmove’s map shows average asking price changes across Britain (Rightmove/PA)

“While some buyers, across all sectors, will feel that their affordability has improved compared to last year due to wage growth and stable house prices, others will be more impacted by cost-of-living challenges and stickier than expected high mortgage rates.

“Despite these factors,  it has been a positive start to the year in comparison to the more muted start to 2023. However, agents report that the market remains very price-sensitive, and despite the current optimism, these are not the conditions to support substantial price growth. Sellers who are keen to secure their sale will still need to price realistically for their local market and avoid being overambitious at the start of marketing to give themselves the best chance of finding a buyer.”

Mr Bannister suggested that there could be a “tempting window of opportunity” for some people to make moves before the summer holidays and a general election.

The findings were released as a report from the Building Societies Association (BSA) looked at the struggles for prospective first-time buyers in getting onto the property ladder.

The report said: “An important balance is the compromise between financial stability and first-time buyer numbers.

“The last decade has seen the balance tilted in favour of financial stability with the inevitable cost of many being excluded from home ownership. It is now time to debate the costs and benefits of the current approach.”

It added: “Those with single incomes, lower than average incomes,
or unstable incomes, and with less wealth have struggled to buy their own home and found themselves stuck in the private rented sector.”

Paul Broadhead, head of mortgage and housing policy at the BSA, said: “A properly functioning housing market is dependent on first-time buyers being able to afford their first home. Whilst building societies are creating bespoke, targeted innovations within the current regulatory framework, new thinking and radical changes are needed.”