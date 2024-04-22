Ocado shares rise as investors call for switch from London listing to New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ocado shares rise as investors call for switch from London listing to New York

By Press Association
Ocado shares moved higher on Monday amid reports that the group has spoken to investors about moving its stock market listing from London to New York (Ocado/PA)
Ocado shares have climbed amid reports that the retail technology company has reportedly come under pressure from investors to move its stock market listing from London to New York.

The business held talks with shareholders in recent weeks and discussed the possibility of a move of across the Atlantic, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Any such move would be another major blow for London’s beleaguered stock market after a flurry of similar delistings and firms being taken private over the past year.

Shares in Ocado moved 3.7% higher to 359.9p in early trading on Monday, with investors welcoming the prospect.

Ocado Group declined to comment.

Ocado Boss Tim Steiner
Ocado chief executive Tim Steiner is reported to be considering moving the company’sstock market listing from London to New York (Rick Findler/PA)

It comes after shares in the firm dropped to their lowest for around 10 months last week.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that at least one top fund manager told Ocado’s bosses at a private dinner last month that it should explore shifting its listing to New York.

City sources also told the newspaper chief executive Tim Steiner is considering and could be “persuaded” by the move, amid calls for the company to position itself further as a technology company.

It comes amid concerns that the group could also face a shareholder revolt over pay at its annual general meeting.

Two shareholder advisory groups have suggested investors should reject a new pay deal for Mr Steiner which could see him awarded a bonus of up to £15 million.

Any move by Ocado, which currently has a market value of around £3 billion, to delist from London would represent another severe hit for the London Stock Exchange.

The index has only seen six listings so far this year and has witnessed a number of other major firms move away, such as travel firm Tui and Paddy Power owner Flutter.