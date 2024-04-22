Model trains maker Hornby says sales hit by Red Sea shipping delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Model trains maker Hornby says sales hit by Red Sea shipping delays

By Press Association
Margate-based model railway company Hornby said its sales have fallen in recent months (Danny Lawson/PA)
Model trains maker Hornby has said some deliveries have been delayed as a result of shipping attacks in the Red Sea.

Margate-based Hornby, a more than 100-year-old business which specialises in toys and collectibles, said its sales have fallen in recent months.

Group sales over the first three months of the year were 8% less than the same quarter a year ago, it revealed.

This decline was partly driven by delays to deliveries via the Red Sea, with the movement of some container ships being pushed back from March to April.

Ongoing attacks along key trade routes in the Suez Canal have had a knock-on effect to international shipping, forcing some container ships to re-route and driving up freight costs.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels are behind the attacks in what they say is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Other retailers like Pepco Group, which owns Poundland, and fashion chain Next have flagged heightened freight charges and delays due to disruption in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Hornby also attributed lower sales to Easter being celebrated earlier in the year, affecting year-on-year comparisons.

Sales for the year to the end of March hit £56 million, slightly ahead of the previous year and driven by direct-to-consumer sales, which jumped by nearly a fifth.

However, the company said it was operating at a loss at the end of the year, with net debts nearly £10 million more than at the end of March 2023.

But it said it expects sales to start improving as it targets new customers and launches new product ranges.

“We do, however, remain cautious in our outlook due to the natural challenges facing a business in turnaround, and the uncertainty of the wider economic and socio-political factors affecting all businesses at this time,” the business said.

It comes amid wider pressures in the model railway industry, with Widnes-based Hattons Model Railways revealing at the start of the year that it is to cease trading after 77 years.