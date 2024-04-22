National Express owner shares hit after results woes as finance boss quits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National Express owner shares hit after results woes as finance boss quits

By Press Association
A National Express coach leaves the Victoria Coach Station in central London (John Stillwell/PA)
National Express owner Mobico has posted plunging profits and revealed its finance boss will stand down in the wake of accounting issues that twice delayed full-year results.

Shares in the group, which rebranded as Mobico from National Express last year, tumbled as much as 11% as it reported a 36% fall in underlying group pre-tax profits to £92.9 million for 2023.

On a statutory basis, it remained deep in the red with pre-tax losses of £98.3 million, although this is an improvement on the £225.3 million of losses seen in 2022.

The results were initially due to be reported on February 29, but had to be delayed twice due to accounting problems with its German rail arm, which were caused by unexpected changes to indices used by the country’s statistics office.

Mobico said chief financial officer James Stamp will stand down at the group’s annual general meeting on June 11.

He will replaced by Helen Cowing on an interim basis, who joins the company on May 8 ahead of taking on the role on June 11.

She has previously acted as group chief financial officer for firms such as Octopus Group, Selecta Group and Ideal Standard International.

Mobico chief executive Ignacio Garat said the firm’s results were “below the expectations we set ourselves at the beginning of the year”.

He added that the delays due to the additional work relating to the German rail business were “regrettable”.

National Express Coaches
“Although group revenue growth was encouraging, driven by passenger demand and actions taken to recover inflation, this has not translated into an improvement in reported profitability,” he said.

Figures showed that revenues rose 10.9% on a constant currency basis.

Mr Garat signalled further fare hikes for passengers, saying “our focus remains on delivering the benefits of our restructuring programs and in recovering inflationary costs through pricing”.

In an update on first quarter trading released alongside the results, the group also showed that group-wide revenue growth slowed to 6.7% on a constant currency basis, with lower revenues in Germany and North America.

But it said that underlying earnings are expected to rise in 2024, to between £185 million and £205 million, up from £168.6 million in 2023.

In the UK, the firm said UK revenues rose 9.5%, thanks to an 18.3% surge in its bus division on the back of fare increases, a rebound in passenger numbers and without disruption this year from driver strikes.

It said UK coach revenues rose by 3.4%, but cautioned over possible further action to restructure its flagging private coach hire company, National Express Transport Solutions (NXTS).

Last October, it shut two depots within NXTS in Gillingham, Kent, and Sydenham, London, and warned on Monday that “all potential options are being considered, including further rationalisation and rightsizing” as it continues to overhaul the division.