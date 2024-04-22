Building supplier Tyman becomes latest to leave London in £788m US takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Building supplier Tyman becomes latest to leave London in £788m US takeover

By Press Association
Tyman said it recommended shareholders vote in favour of the takeover (Alamy/PA)
Building products supplier Tyman is set to become the latest UK-listed company to be snapped up by a US counterpart.

Quanex Building Products has agreed to buy the FTSE 250 doors and windows specialist in a deal which values Tyman at about £788 million.

Texas-based Quanex, which also makes parts for windows and doors, said in a joint statement that Tyman would delist from the London Stock Exchange (LSE), and the combined company will be listed in New York.

A clutch of companies has already left or opted against the London stock market of late.

Britain’s biggest chip company ARM floated in New York last autumn, in a move which was widely interpreted as a blow for the LSE.

Irish building supplies group CRH also moved its stock market listing to Wall Street in June 2023, while plumbing equipment supplier Ferguson did the same in 2022.

Nicky Hartery, non-executive chairman of Tyman, said the deal will be “transformative” and that it is “the best path to maximising value for Tyman shareholders”.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting next chapter for Tyman and our talented employees, and we look forward to joining with Quanex to deliver future growth and success,” he said.

Quanex and Tyman directors said they will unanimously recommend that shareholders approve the deal.

The bid is equivalent to 400p per share and comes in about 35.1% higher than Tyman’s Friday closing price of 296p per share.

Tyman shareholders will get 240p in cash and part of a new Quanex share for every share they hold.

Tyman’s largest single shareholder, Swiss hedge fund Teleios Capital Partners, which has a 16.4% stake, supported the proposed deal.

George Wilson, chief executive of Quanex, said the move would give the company a “more diverse geographic footprint, product offering and customer base”.

“With significantly enhanced scale, we are looking forward to fully optimising our portfolio of products and assets to position Quanex as a comprehensive solutions provider for our customers.”