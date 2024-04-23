FTSE 100 hits all-time high as shares rally holds strong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

FTSE 100 hits all-time high as shares rally holds strong

By Press Association
London’s FTSE 100 Index has soared to its highest level (John Stillwell/PA)
London’s FTSE 100 Index has soared to its highest level as the shares rally shows little sign of easing.

The FTSE surpassed the previous intraday record of 8,047.06 from February last year, with investors in good spirits amid continued hopes of geopolitical tensions easing and economic conditions improving.

It comes after the blue-chip share index reached a record-breaking closing level on Monday, finishing at 8,023.87, after surging by more than 1.6%.

In early trading on Tuesday, retailers and financial stocks were among those making gains, helping lift the FTSE 100 to highs of about 8,075.

Only a handful of stocks had started the day with losses, including the indices’ top miners.

Experts suggested that the rally has something to do with renewed hopes of UK interest rates coming down, thanks to inflation moving closer to its 2% target level.

Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors, said: “With economic growth still lagging for many of its G7 peers, the UK has turned this to its strength in the fight against inflation, which last month fell below that of the US and saw Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey announce that this data shows the UK is ‘pretty much on track’ with the central bank’s forecasts.”

She said it has led investors to anticipate that interest rate cuts could “arrive in the UK well before the US”, which has helped the pound weaken against the US dollar.

The FTSE 100 contains many large international companies whose earnings are generated in dollars but reported in pounds, meaning they become more profitable when the dollar strengthens.

This benefits UK-based investors and means London stock markets are given a boost.