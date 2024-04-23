Taylor Wimpey says housing market stabilising but sales rate dip posted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Wimpey says housing market stabilising but sales rate dip posted

By Press Association
Taylor Wimpey has revealed a dip in its sales rate (Nick Potts/PA)
Taylor Wimpey has said it has made a “good start” to 2024 as the housing market stabilises but it reported another dip in sales.

Shares in the FTSE 100 firm moved higher on Tuesday morning.

The housebuilding giant held firm on its financial guidance for 2024 in an update ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM), with recent trading matching its expectations.

Jennie Daly, chief executive of the High Wycombe-based company, said: “We have made a good start to 2024 with the spring selling season progressing as expected.

“While we are mindful of ongoing market uncertainty and affordability challenges, it is pleasing to see continued market stability supported by good mortgage availability and sustained customer confidence.”

Taylor Wimpey told shareholders it has seen “encouraging” traffic to its website and “good levels” of visits to its site.

It reported a net private sales for the year to April 21 of 0.73 per outlet per week, dipping slightly from 0.75 over the same period a year earlier.

Ms Daly added: “Looking ahead, we are confident that we have a strong and resilient business supported by a high-quality, well-located landbank.

“We remain focused on driving value and investing in the long-term sustainability of the business, and we remain on track to deliver our guidance for 2024 while ensuring we are positioned for growth from 2025, assuming supportive market conditions.”

Shane Carberry, industrials analyst at Goodbody, said: “We believe this is an encouraging update from Taylor Wimpey.

“It is positive to see the sales rate remaining resilient in recent weeks and we can take comfort in the full-year guidance remaining unchanged.”