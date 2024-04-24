Lloyds quarterly profit drops 28% from bumper 2023 earnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lloyds quarterly profit drops 28% from bumper 2023 earnings

By Press Association
Lloyds Banking Group has seen its profits drop by more than a quarter in recent months (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Lloyds Banking Group has seen its profits drop by more than a quarter in recent months, following a bumper 2023 which saw its earnings hit record highs.

The lender said its statutory pre-tax profit for the first three months of the year hit £1.6 billion, down 28% from the £2.3 billion reported during the same period last year.

It came in slightly below forecasts with analysts expecting a quarterly profit of £1.7 billion.

Lloyds said the decline was partially driven by lower net interest income – meaning the difference between what it generates from loans and pays out for deposits – which was down a 10th to £3.2 billion.

This was expected as mortgage costs eased from the highs hit during the start of last year and as more savers moved cash into accounts with higher returns. 

The group’s chief executive Charlie Nunn said the quarterly results “provides us with further confidence around our strategic ambitions and 2024 to 2026 guidance”, and assured the bank was “continuing to support customers”.

Meanwhile, new projections provided by the bank point to an improved economic outlook.

Average house prices across the UK are expected to rise by 1.5% this year, with Lloyds previously forecasting a 2.2% fall.

It also expects the UK’s unemployment rate to average at 4.3% over 2024.