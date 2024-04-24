PZ Cussons to sell off St Tropez and review African business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PZ Cussons to sell off St Tropez and review African business

Press Association
Imperial Leather maker PZ Cussons has unveiled plans to sell off its St Tropez self-tanning brand and is reviewing its African operations amid ongoing woes in Nigeria (PZ Cussons/PA)
Imperial Leather maker PZ Cussons has unveiled plans to sell off its St Tropez self-tanning brand and is reviewing its African operations amid ongoing woes in Nigeria.

The Manchester-based group said that, following a strategic review, it has decided to “refocus the group’s portfolio on where it can be most competitive”.

It will look to sell the St Tropez business – bought by PZ Cussons for £62.5 million in 2010 – to an owner “better placed to capture the brand’s significant long-term potential”.

The group said that, while it has made progress in boosting its performance across Africa, it is a “complex group of assets” and it will therefore look at strategic options for the business.

PZ Cussons’ performance has been hit hard by extreme volatility in the Nigerian economy, where it has a major market representing more than a third of its total sales, with the firm having slumped to a £94.2 million loss in the half-year to December.

The group has been affected by a prolonged slump in the value of the Nigerian naira, the country’s currency, which it said was on average 60% lower year on year in the first three months of 2024 as inflation has surged to 30-year highs of nearly 30%.

In an update on Wednesday, it revealed that revenues plunged 23.7% for the three months to March 31, but, with currency movements stripped out, like-for-like sales lifted 6.4%.

Sales by volume grew 0.2% against a first-half decline of 4.9%, thanks to improved trading across UK brands.

Excluding Africa, like-for-like revenues fell 2.9%, against a 3.9% drop in the first half.

PZ Cussons said: “In addition to the challenges of its significant exposure to Nigeria, the group is too complex for its size, with financial and human resources spread too thinly to generate consistent returns.

“This means its competitive advantages have been constrained in comparison to those of both larger multinational companies and some focused, smaller ones.”

Chief executive Jonathan Myers said: “The macro-economic challenges and complexities associated with operating in Nigeria are significant and there is much more to do to unlock the full potential of the business.

“As such, we have undertaken a strategic review of our brands and geographies and have embarked on plans to transform our portfolio, refocusing on where the business can be most competitive.”

Money from any sale will be used to invest in growth, with the company saying it will consider targeted acquisitions, as well as paying down debt.