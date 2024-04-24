Heathrow ups full-year passenger growth outlook after record start to 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Heathrow ups full-year passenger growth outlook after record start to 2024

By Press Association
Heathrow Airport has swung to a first quarter profit (PA)
Heathrow Airport has swung to a first quarter profit and upped its outlook for full-year passenger growth after notching up its busiest start to the year.

The group posted pre-tax profits of £189 million for the three months to March 31 – traditionally a quiet season for the sector – against losses of £60 million a year ago.

It said the group enjoyed a record-breaking quarter, with passenger numbers up 9.5% to 18.5 million.

Heathrow lifted its outlook for full-year passenger numbers as it expects the busiest ever summer holiday season in 2024, with 82.4 million people now expected to pass through the airport.

The group insisted it had a “robust operating plan in place to keep the airport running smoothly” as it faces the threat of “unnecessary industrial action”.

Trade union Unite said earlier this week that hundreds of workers at Heathrow Airport will strike in a dispute over outsourcing of jobs.

Unite said around 800 of its members will launch a week of strikes from May 7-13.

The union said workers in passenger services – who assist travellers to catch connecting flights, trolley operations, and security guards will have their jobs outsourced by June.

Heathrow has said there would be no job losses due to the overhaul of operations and was continuing talks with Unite over those affected by the move.

In its latest update, the group also urged the Government to “rethink anti-growth” policies, such as the tourist tax.

It said the move to scrap VAT-free shopping for tourists serves to “discourage international visitors from spending in the UK”, adding that “unnecessary” travel visas for transiting passengers “risk the UK’s global connectivity and Heathrow’s hub status”.

“A supportive policy environment for aviation would deliver a much-needed economic boost by encouraging people to visit, spend and do business here in the UK,” it added.

The group also announced some boardroom changes, with chief financial officer Javier Echave set to become chief operating officer on April 26 April, and chief commercial officer Ross Baker taking on the role of chief customer officer on May 1.

Mr Echave said: “As I close the chapter on eight years as CFO, I’m proud that Heathrow is on a strong financial footing with a clear flightpath ahead.

“On the horizon is Heathrow’s busiest summer yet with more passengers and destinations served than ever before.

“We’re ready to continue delivering.”