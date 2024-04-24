Martin Lewis urges Barclaycard customers to ‘check now’ about payment changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Martin Lewis urges Barclaycard customers to ‘check now’ about payment changes

By Press Association
MoneySavingExpert.com founder Martin Lewis has warned that some Barclaycard customers could be in debt for significantly longer and end up paying more in interest, due to a minimum repayments change (Jonathan Brady/PA)
MoneySavingExpert.com founder Martin Lewis has warned that some Barclaycard customers could be in debt for significantly longer and end up paying more in interest, due to a minimum repayments change (Jonathan Brady/PA)

MoneySavingExpert.com founder Martin Lewis has warned that some Barclaycard customers could be in debt for significantly longer and end up paying more in interest, due to a minimum repayments shake-up.

From July 22, Barclaycard is reducing minimum monthly payment requirements for some customers.

Around 80% of customers are expected to see their repayments decrease or stay the same based on how they currently use their card.

Repayments will be calculated based on whichever is highest of 1% of the customer’s main balance; 1% of the customer’s main balance plus any interest, default fees or account maintenance fees; or the customer’s total outstanding balance, if it is less than £5.

A calculation by MoneySavingExpert.com, based on £1,000 of Barclaycard debt, and assuming a typical Platinum card interest rate, indicated that by only paying the minimum, someone could potentially take around 19 years and three months to clear their debt and pay around £1,655 in interest, under the new system.

Under the previous system, they may have potentially taken around nine years and eight months and paid around £699 in interest by paying the minimum.

The calculation was based on several Barclaycard types, which under the current minimum payments system ensure people pay the highest of 3.75% of the balance; 2.5% of the balance plus interest; or £5.

Mr Lewis said: “Minimum repayments have always been credit card firms’ secret weapon. Letting people repay little looks appealing – hence why Barclaycard says this is about ‘flexibility’. Yet it takes flexibility to kick your own backside, and this will hurt some just as much.

“Barclaycard’s reduction, for many, from 3.75% of the balance to 1% of the balance – means while people’s repayments will cover their interest, they will clear far less of what they owe, prolonging the debt, keeping people indebted year after year after year, and the interest racking up year after year after year.”

Mr Lewis added: “I would urge all Barclaycard customers to sit up, take note of this, and check now if you only pay the minimums.

“If so, unless you’ve other, even costlier debt you’re clearing first, if you can’t afford to repay in full each month, try to make a fixed monthly repayment based on what you can afford – even if it’s the same amount as your current minimum – rather than letting your repayments decrease as you owe less.

“This can radically reduce the length you’re in debt and the interest cost. The more you can repay, the less interest you’ll be charged.”

Barclays said the changes are designed to ensure that it continues to treat customers fairly and deliver positive outcomes for all, with a more targeted, flexible payment plan alongside ongoing support for those with persistent debt.

It said it has made changes to increase flexibility for customers, while detailing that paying more than the minimum can help customers clear their balance sooner and pay less interest.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We regularly review our products and from July, some Barclaycard customers will see changes to their minimum monthly payments, alongside adjustments to the APR.

“Customers will benefit from a reduction in their minimum monthly repayment and the vast majority have no change to APR, while some will receive a decrease.”