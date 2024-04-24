Reckitt shares lift after Dettol and Durex help sales growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Reckitt shares lift after Dettol and Durex help sales growth

By Press Association
Household goods giant Reckitt reported higher sales in Q1 (Alamy/PA)
Household goods giant Reckitt reported higher sales in Q1 (Alamy/PA)

Consumer goods giant Reckitt revealed stronger-than-expected sales for the past quarter, as it cheered growth for brands including Dettol, Durex and Finish.

Shares in Reckitt climbed in early trading as investors also welcomed reassurance from bosses over US litigation related to its premature baby formula business.

It comes after the firm’s stock had dropped by around a third over the past 12 months amid pressure from shoppers opting for cheaper, supermarket own-brand alternatives.

The company, which also makes Nurofen and Strepsils, said on Wednesday that group like-for-like sales grew by 1.5% to £3.73 billion over the first quarter of 2024.

Nevertheless, sales volumes dipped slightly by 0.5% as higher pricing continued to support growth.

Kris Licht, chief executive officer, stressed that it represented a “good” quarter for the business and said it is “returning to a more balanced contribution from price, mix and volume” amid easing inflation.

The firm’s hygiene operation saw sales grow by 7.1% for the quarter, with sales volumes up 2.9%.

Key Reckitt brands such as Lysol, Dettol, Durex and Finish all sold higher volumes over the period.

The company’s nutrition operation remained its weakest performing area, with sales down 9.9% amid a 9.4% drop in volumes bought by shoppers.

This was partly linked to a boost in the previous year after supply issues at a major competitor.

The firm’s nutrition business has also come under pressure over potential large liabilities from lawsuits in the US related to its Enfamil Premature 24 baby formula, following a ruling in Illinois last month.

The company, which has rejected the ruling, has vowed it will continue to sell the products and said the US nutrition business is still performing well.

Mr Licht added: “We are well placed to deliver value creation by leveraging our strong portfolio of brands through investment and innovation.

“This drives our continued strong free cashflow generation, our accelerated share buyback programme and increased cash returns to shareholders.”

Reckitt shares were 4.8% higher at 4,453p on Wednesday morning.