Heineken sells more beer amid strong supermarket demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Heineken sells more beer amid strong supermarket demand

By Press Association
Heineken sales grew strongly over the first quarter of 2024 (Alamy/PA)
Heineken sales grew strongly over the first quarter of 2024 (Alamy/PA)

Brewing giant Heineken sold more beer over the latest quarter, driven by higher demand in supermarkets.

Its UK business also grew on the back of strong sales of Birra Moretti amid growth in the group’s “premium” brands.

The Amsterdam-based company revealed that group revenues grew by 7.2% to 8.18 billion euros (£7 billion) for the first three months of 2024.

It also reported a 4.7% rise in organic beer volumes, driven by 7.3% growth for its premium beers.

This included its Heineken branded drinks, which drove higher volumes, with a 12.9% improvement globally.

In Europe, net revenues grew 0.4% organically, with the company also benefiting from an improvement in price mix as shoppers opted for more expensive products.

It added that higher volumes were driven by the off-trade, meaning supermarkets and other retailers.

It helped to offset lower volumes sold across venues, such as restaurants, pubs and bars.

Dolf van den Brink, chief executive and chairman, described the performance as an “encouraging start to 2024”.

“All regions grew volume and net revenue, and we continued to see a sequential improvement in the performance of the business, growing in line or ahead of the category in the majority of our markets,” he said.

“This quarter was boosted by an earlier Easter and cycling negative one-off effects from last year.

“Top-line delivery was well-balanced between volume and value as more markets returned to volume growth and our underlying premiumisation trends remained strong.”

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Heineken’s first-quarter results finally gave the group something to raise a glass to.

“Total beer volumes were much better than the market expected, meaning that growth on the top line came from a much healthier mix of both price and volume this quarter.

“Despite the solid start to 2024, full-year guidance remains unchanged with underlying operating profit expected to grow at a low-to-high single-digit rate.”