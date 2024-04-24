FTSE rally stalls after notching another intraday record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE rally stalls after notching another intraday record

By Press Association
London’s FTSE 100 finished a touch lower on Wednesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
The FTSE 100 lost momentum to close marginally lower after earlier hitting another record high during trading on Wednesday.

A number of strong earnings updates helped lift it as high as 8,091.61 but increased caution over interest rate reductions and a weaker opening on Wall Street dragged on its performance during the afternoon.

The top London index finished 4.43 points, or 0.05%, lower to end the day at 8,040.38.

“This week’s sharp rally in stock indices is slowing down,” said IG senior market analyst Axel Rudolph.

“Even though the FTSE 100 made yet another record high, the recovery in the pound sterling following Tuesday’s hawkish remarks by the BoE’s chief economist Huw Pill weighs on the index which is beginning to lose upside momentum.”

Across the Channel, the other major European markets had a similar trading pattern, dropping into the red late on.

The German Dax index was down 0.35% at the close and the Cac 40 in France ended down 0.17%

In the US, the Dow Jones dropped on the back of broad caution despite an uplift from a strong update from Boeing.

Meanwhile, sterling had a slightly more robust session after a raft of comments from Bank of England officials earlier this week but was still down against a stronger dollar.

The pound was down 0.16% at 1.243 US dollars and was 0.03% higher at 1.163 euros at market close in London.

Durex firm sees strong growth
Durex maker Reckitt saw shares move higher on Wednesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In company news, Reckitt was among the top risers after the consumer goods firm revealed stronger-than-expected sales for the past quarter.

The company said that group like-for-like sales grew by 1.5% to £3.73 billion over the first quarter of 2024, with volume growth for key brands including Dettol, Durex and Finish.

Shares in the business rose by 124p to 4,374p.

PZ Cussons also made notable gains after it unveiled plans to sell off its St Tropez self-tanning brand and said it is reviewing its African operations amid ongoing woes in Nigeria.

The Manchester-based group said that, following a strategic review, it has decided to “refocus the group’s portfolio on where it can be most competitive”.

Investors welcomed the news, with shares improving by 6.4p to 101p as a result.

Elsewhere, Schroders dipped after the asset manager confirmed boss Peter Harrison is set to stand down after more than eight years in the role, ending his tenure as one of the FTSE 100’s longest serving financial sector chief executives.

The retirement, which will take place next year, clearly knocked sentiment around the business, with shares down 6.4p to 367.2p at the close.

Chemicals firm Croda fell by 234p to 4,654p after it said revenues fell by around a 10th over the first quarter of the year, although the firm stressed it remains on track to hit profit targets.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil was down by 0.44% to 88.03 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Anglo American, up 94p to 2,205p, Reckitt, up 124p to 4,374p, Rio Tinto, up 133p to 5,450p, BAE Systems, up 23.5p to 1,363.5p, and IHG, up 122p to 8,120p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Croda, down 234p to 4,654p, Ocado, down 13.2p to 364.6p, Entain, down 28p to 818.8p, Persimmon, down 42.5p to 1,292p, and JD Sports, down 3.75p to 119.15p.