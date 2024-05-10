Firms must do more to combat threat of cyber attacks, data regulator warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firms must do more to combat threat of cyber attacks, data regulator warns

By Press Association
Information Commissioner’s Office has published advice around common cyber security mistakes (PA)
Organisations need to do more to boost their cybersecurity and protect the personal information they hold in the face of the growing threat of cyber attacks, the data protection regulator has said.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said its own data shows more firms than ever are experiencing cybersecurity breaches and it has published advice around common security mistakes.

The ICO said more than 3,000 cyber breaches were reported to it in 2023, with the finance, retail and education sectors recording the most incidents.

The regulator’s intervention also comes in the wake of a high-profile attack on the Ministry of Defence, with hackers targeting a third party payroll system that holds personal data – including names, bank details and some addresses – of service personnel and some recently retired veterans.

The ICO said it is vital businesses have the “foundational controls” in place to prevent cyber attacks.

Stephen Bonner, deputy commissioner for regulatory supervision at the ICO, said: “People need to feel confident that organisations are doing as much as they possibly can to keep their personal information secure.

“While cyber attacks are growing more sophisticated, we find that many organisations are not responding accordingly and are still neglecting the very foundations of cybersecurity.

“As the data protection regulator, we want to support and empower organisations to get this right.

“While there is no single solution to prevent cyber attacks, there is absolutely no excuse for not having the foundational controls in place.

“These are essential to protecting people’s personal information and we will take action, including fines, against organisations that are still not taking simple steps to secure their systems.

“If you do experience a cyber attack, we always encourage transparency as your mistakes could help another organisation to avoid a similar breach.”

The ICO’s new report, entitled Learning From The Mistakes Of Others, includes advice for firms on how to understand common security failures and take simple steps to improve their own security.

It includes guidance around what the ICO says are the five leading causes of cybersecurity breaches: phishing scams; brute force attacks – where hackers use trial and error to guess log-in details; denial of service attacks, where hackers flood a site with traffic to knock it offline; security setting errors; and supply chain attacks.