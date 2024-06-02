Gallery: Take a look at the best of The Gathering in Inverness

Hundreds of people flocked to Bught Park in Inverness on Saturday as The Gathering returned with a bang.

Revellers danced the day and night away while sampling some of the region’s best food and drink.

The line-up promised a raft of talented and local musicians and activities for people of all ages – and it did not disappoint.

Among the many family-friendly activities were stilt walkers, an aerial circus, a mini Highland Games and Gaelic singing lessons.

The music was the mostly keenly anticipated of all and a host of traditional and folk performers kept the crowd lively all day.

This year’s line-up included Skerryvore, Julie Fowlis and Torridon.

The Gathering 2024

All photographs by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.