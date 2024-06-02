Gallery: Take a look at the best of The Gathering in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Take a look at the best of The Gathering in Inverness

The one-day festival returned to the Highland capital on Saturday, showcasing the region's food and drink and its music scene.

The Gathering 2024: Can you spot yourself in our gallery? All images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay & Katherine Ferries

Hundreds of people flocked to Bught Park in Inverness on Saturday as The Gathering returned with a bang.

Revellers danced the day and night away while sampling some of the region’s best food and drink.

The line-up promised a raft of talented and local musicians and activities for people of all ages – and it did not disappoint.

Among the many family-friendly activities were stilt walkers, an aerial circus, a mini Highland Games and Gaelic singing lessons.

The music was the mostly keenly anticipated of all and a host of traditional and folk performers kept the crowd lively all day.

This year’s line-up included Skerryvore, Julie Fowlis and Torridon.

The Gathering 2024

All photographs by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Gathering at Bught Park was a testament to the vibrant cultural scene in Inverness. Proud to be part of such an engaging and diverse community event.
A day well spent at The Gathering in Bught Park!
Dad and daughter Craig and Mirryn Mitchell
Sianâ€™s performance at The Gathering in Bught Park
Incredible performance by Sian at The Gathering in Bught Park.
The Moray Flying Circus delivered a spectacular performance at The Gathering.
The Gathering at Bught Park featured an awe-inspiring act by the Moray Flying Circus.
Spinning, laughing, and having a blast on the fun rides at Bught Park!
Bught Park vibes: good music, great food, and even better company.
An evening to remember with Julie Fowlis at The Gathering. Her contribution to the cultural fabric of Inverness is invaluable.
The Gathering at Bught Park was elevated by the beautiful performance of Julie Fowlis.
The Brown Family from both Inverness and Aberdeen
Guest star Julie Fowlis
Keith Mackay and Adele Fleming from Aberdeen
Iain-Murdo Macillan, Anna Biddulph, Adrian Brindle, Ross Brindle
The Gathering at Bught Park in Inverness.
Marie Maclaean left and right Kelly Tudor from Inverness
Party hats on and fun vibes all around at The Gathering!
What an exciting day at The Gathering! The funfair rides brought so much joy and laughter.
Grooving to the beats of Croft No. 5 at The Gathering!
Croft No. 5 delivered an amazing performance at The Gathering in Bught Park! The crowd was absolutely loving it.
Croft No. 5’s set at The Gathering was full of energy and excitement.
The Gathering at Bught Park in Inverness.
Vibes were electric with Croft No. 5 at Bught Park!
Celebrating community and culture with a touch of fun at The Gathering in Bught Park.
Capturing the magic of the band at The Gathering in Bught Park!
Lovely weather for The Gathering! Sunshine, music, and good vibes all around.
Sunshine and smiles at The Gathering! It’s amazing how the weather can lift everyone’s spirits.
Cheers to all the festival-goers demonstrating their impressive cup holding skills at The Gathering in Bught Park!
Couldn’t ask for better weather at The Gathering!
From the USA South Carolina is Nicholas Patrick and Amber Patrick
Hen party of Anna Morrison from Inverness
Bright sunshine at The Gathering is a reminder of how nature can enhance our enjoyment of events and gatherings.
Torridon’s performance at The Gathering in Bught Park was a testament to their incredible talent and stage presence. A truly unforgettable experience!
The Gathering at Bught Park in Inverness.
Torridon bringing the heat to The Gathering!
Fans were captivated by Torridon’s performance at The Gathering in Bught Park!
Torridon perform
The Gathering at Bught Park in Inverness.
Sharing laughs and making memories with Hearach’s family and friends at The Gathering!
Torridon’s set at Bught Park was a highlight of The Gathering!
The energy, the music, the crowd â€“ everything came together perfectly at Torridon’s set!
Sunbathing bliss at The Gathering in Bught Park! Nothing beats relaxing in the sunshine amidst great music and good company.

 

Conversation