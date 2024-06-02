Inverness Gallery: Take a look at the best of The Gathering in Inverness The one-day festival returned to the Highland capital on Saturday, showcasing the region's food and drink and its music scene. The Gathering 2024: Can you spot yourself in our gallery? All images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson By Stuart Findlay & Katherine Ferries June 2 2024, 12:14 pm June 2 2024, 12:14 pm Share Gallery: Take a look at the best of The Gathering in Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6487287/gallery-gathering-inverness-bught-park-skerryvore/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of people flocked to Bught Park in Inverness on Saturday as The Gathering returned with a bang. Revellers danced the day and night away while sampling some of the region’s best food and drink. The line-up promised a raft of talented and local musicians and activities for people of all ages – and it did not disappoint. Among the many family-friendly activities were stilt walkers, an aerial circus, a mini Highland Games and Gaelic singing lessons. The music was the mostly keenly anticipated of all and a host of traditional and folk performers kept the crowd lively all day. This year’s line-up included Skerryvore, Julie Fowlis and Torridon. The Gathering 2024 All photographs by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. The Gathering at Bught Park was a testament to the vibrant cultural scene in Inverness. Proud to be part of such an engaging and diverse community event. A day well spent at The Gathering in Bught Park! Dad and daughter Craig and Mirryn Mitchell Sianâ€™s performance at The Gathering in Bught Park Incredible performance by Sian at The Gathering in Bught Park. The Moray Flying Circus delivered a spectacular performance at The Gathering. The Gathering at Bught Park featured an awe-inspiring act by the Moray Flying Circus. Spinning, laughing, and having a blast on the fun rides at Bught Park! Bught Park vibes: good music, great food, and even better company. An evening to remember with Julie Fowlis at The Gathering. Her contribution to the cultural fabric of Inverness is invaluable. The Gathering at Bught Park was elevated by the beautiful performance of Julie Fowlis. The Brown Family from both Inverness and Aberdeen Guest star Julie Fowlis Keith Mackay and Adele Fleming from Aberdeen Iain-Murdo Macillan, Anna Biddulph, Adrian Brindle, Ross Brindle The Gathering at Bught Park in Inverness. Marie Maclaean left and right Kelly Tudor from Inverness Party hats on and fun vibes all around at The Gathering! What an exciting day at The Gathering! The funfair rides brought so much joy and laughter. Grooving to the beats of Croft No. 5 at The Gathering! Croft No. 5 delivered an amazing performance at The Gathering in Bught Park! The crowd was absolutely loving it. Croft No. 5’s set at The Gathering was full of energy and excitement. The Gathering at Bught Park in Inverness. Vibes were electric with Croft No. 5 at Bught Park! Celebrating community and culture with a touch of fun at The Gathering in Bught Park. Capturing the magic of the band at The Gathering in Bught Park! Lovely weather for The Gathering! Sunshine, music, and good vibes all around. Sunshine and smiles at The Gathering! It’s amazing how the weather can lift everyone’s spirits. Cheers to all the festival-goers demonstrating their impressive cup holding skills at The Gathering in Bught Park! Couldn’t ask for better weather at The Gathering! From the USA South Carolina is Nicholas Patrick and Amber Patrick Hen party of Anna Morrison from Inverness Bright sunshine at The Gathering is a reminder of how nature can enhance our enjoyment of events and gatherings. Torridon’s performance at The Gathering in Bught Park was a testament to their incredible talent and stage presence. A truly unforgettable experience! The Gathering at Bught Park in Inverness. Torridon bringing the heat to The Gathering! Fans were captivated by Torridon’s performance at The Gathering in Bught Park! Torridon perform The Gathering at Bught Park in Inverness. Sharing laughs and making memories with Hearach’s family and friends at The Gathering! Torridon’s set at Bught Park was a highlight of The Gathering! The energy, the music, the crowd â€“ everything came together perfectly at Torridon’s set! Sunbathing bliss at The Gathering in Bught Park! Nothing beats relaxing in the sunshine amidst great music and good company.
