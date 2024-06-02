New life for eyesore Forres garage in form of three businesses and more homes planned at Bilbohall in Elgin

Welcome to Planning Ahead â€“ our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

In April, we revealed how steadings at Greencraig Farm near Buckie could be transformed into a cafe and play zone.

Now the cost to transform the steadings has been revealed.

This week, councillors on the planning committee gave the go-ahead for the transformation of eyesore buildings on Elginâ€™s South Street.

The local authority has submitted revised proposals for phase one of the Bilbohall development in Elgin which aims to reduce the house waiting list.

We begin our latest instalment with approved proposals to transform an eyesore disused Forres garage into three businesses.

APPROVED: New life for Forres garage

The Pedigreed Cars building at 3 Bogton Place in Forres was once a busy car dealership serving the town and beyond.

Since its closure, the site has been empty.

In 2021,Â Liam and Eileen Wood of Glenburgie Cars purchased the building with a vision to give it a new lease of life as a potential business centre.

The building is no stranger to Liam as he served his time as an apprentice at the Citroen dealer.

In December, we revealed their original proposals to split the property into four businesses.

S Reid Design represented Arul Palaniappan in the planning process.

What was originally proposed?

Unit one

It will be a convenience store which offers a wide range of food, drinks and household items and would provide Forres and surrounds with a much-needed facility.

Opening hours for the store will beÂ from 7am until 10pm, seven days a week.

Unit three will be used for storage.

Unit one AÂ

It will be a hot food takeaway which will operate from Monday to Sunday, midday to 10pm.

Details about what type of food they would serve is still to be revealed.

Unit two

It will be a classic car business run by Highland Classic Car Hire. Providing a rental service for days out, weddings and other events. The opening hours will be Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.

Unit four

Earlier this year, Matz Rayner fulfilled his lifelong dream by opening a motorcycle retail and repair shop called Mr Motto with his partner Nicole.

It is the first motorcycle garage in Forres.

This unit has already been approved under planning.

It is hoped the overall proposals will help serve people in the town as Forres continues to expand especially towards the south.

Firms including Springfield Properties have built hundreds of homes over the years.

What has changed?

Now the transformation of the eyesore building has been approved by planning chiefs.

The proposed hot food takeaway has been removed from the plans.

It comes after concerns about the impact of the takeaway.

The unit previously earmarked for the takeaway has been added onto the shop to house storing spaces and an office.

And now unit three will be unused.

While retrospective consent has been granted for a small free standing structure which operates as a barber shop in theÂ southern part of the site.

SUBMITTED: New purpose for steadings

In April, we revealed Greencraig Farm at Drybridge near Buckie wanted to breathe new life into steadings.

There are already luxury camping pods, caravan and camping pitches and shop at a site near the farm.

Walter Mackenzie is looking to transform the buildings into a cafe and play zone.

Plans Plus is representing him in the proposals.

This is an extension to the existing tourist facility which has proven to be popular.

Since opening, the need to provide additional facilities for food and entertain children has been discovered.

The plans are still awaiting approval.

Now according to a building warrant, the transformation of the steadings could cost around Â£50,000.

APPROVED: Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment

In December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray revealed the plans which included the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while Â£18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Homes, a business enterprise hub for new and growing businesses and additional units for shops were included as part of the vision.

We exclusively revealed more details about the plans.

Earlier this year, architects Oberlanders lodged the proposals on behalf of RPL to planning officials which will include a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Five buildings will be demolished as part of the redevelopment with the exception of a C listed archway at the entrance to the former Junners toy shop which will be retained.

All the other buildings involved have been empty for sometime, apart from 53-55 South Street which is currently occupied by Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre.

What is the latest on the South Street redevelopment?

On Tuesday, councillors on Moray Council’s planning committee approved the proposals.

Robertson Group CEO Elliot Robertson says the regeneration of Elginâ€™s South Street will return economic benefit and life to the town centre.

He said: â€œWe have been actively involved in bringing this project from concept to reality for a number of years as a result of the complexities around the site assembly due to multiple land ownerships.”

SUBMITTED: Number of homes in Elgin housing development increasing

The number of homes being proposed for the first phase of the Bilbohall housing development in Elgin could be increased.

Moray Council already has permission for 84 properties at the grassy ground near The Wards and Elgin High School.

However, now fresh plans have been submitted to increase that number to 106.

Designers say the increase is needed to help meet the growing housing shortage in Elgin and surrounding area.

How big is the Elgin housing problem?

The Bilbohall development is being spearheaded by Moray Council and Grampian Housing Association to bring in more affordable homes to rent in Elgin.

As of March, the council had 3,318 applications on its waiting lists with just 465 new tenancies created through the whole of 2022/23.

What are the changes to phase one?

Changes include reducing the number of proposed detached homes and bungalows and replacing them with semi-detached and terraced homes.

One three-storey block of flats has also been introduced to the revised plans, which are planned for a site at the end of Edgar Road next to Elgin High Schoolâ€™s playing fields.

If approved, Collective Architecture say construction could begin as soon as next year.

The local authority is solely responsible for phase one.

