Weekend court roll – a Hillary Clinton fraudster and a cruel farmer

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

By The crime and courts team
Drunk carer fined for abandoning wheelchair-bound man at Inverurie music festival

A Highland carer who got drunk at a country music festival in Inverurie and abandoned a disabled man she was supposed to be looking after has been fined.

Rhona Duncan downed pints of wine and behaved “obnoxiously” to staff after she left the wheelchair-bound man, 62, on his own at the Thainstone Agricultural Centre on June 4 last year.

Rhona Duncan admitted ill-treating and wilfully neglecting a man in her care. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that the man began crying after his 50-year-old carer had left him feeling alone and “uncared for”.

It was stated that, instead of doing her job, Duncan got drunk and flirted with random men at the country music event.

Drink-driver banned after he got behind the wheel and smashed into tree

A man has been banned from the roads after he wrapped his car around a tree while nearly four times the drink-drive limit.

Nicol Petrie, 46, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted drinking following his shift as a night manager and then trying to drive home.

Petrie crashed on Skene Street, Aberdeen, in the early hours of the morning.

When people arrived on the scene, they noticed Petrie’s blue Renault was badly damaged and his speech was slurred.

Fraudster jailed after scamming £110,000 from friend in Hillary Clinton documentary lie

A Fraserburgh fraudster has been jailed after scamming her friend into handing over more than £110,000 by pretending to make a documentary about Hillary Clinton.

Anne Mulloy sat unmoved as the sheriff handed her a three-year jail term.

Fraserburgh woman Anne Mulloy, also known as Leuser, was found guilty of scamming money from a friend by pretending she was making a documentary about Hillary Clinton

The trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court heard how Mulloy, 63, spun a web of lies to entice her friend, actress Helena Robinson, to hand over multiple amounts of cash between 2011 and 2017.

Mulloy – who is also known as Anne Leuser – claimed she knew Hillary Clinton and would be getting behind-the-scenes access to her 2016 presidential campaign.

Mintlaw driver with replica assault rifle reached 120mph in police chase

A Mintlaw driver with a replica assault rifle took police on a high-speed chase through Angus and into Broughty Ferry.

Officers had to abandon their chase multiple times after Christian Williams – earlier spotted slumped at the wheel of his private-plated car – hit speeds of 120mph in his BMW.

Christian Williams
Christian Williams.

Even having three burst tyres was not enough to convince the 37-year-old to give up.

Williams eventually tried to shunt his way past police cars which had cornered him.

Search of Inverness home recovered cocaine worth £10,000

An Inverness man has admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply after police found £10,000 worth of the drug at his house.

Officers carried out a search warrant at John MacDonald’s Aird Avenue home, finding cocaine, cash and scales.

MacDonald told officers drugs found in his bedroom were “personal” but police also recovered cocaine in the shed.

MacDonald, 41, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Masked knifeman’s botched robbery bid at Aberdeen newsagent

A masked, knife-wielding yob is facing a prison sentence after a failed robbery bid at an Aberdeen city centre newsagent.

Jason Kuzmicki demanded money and cigarettes when he walked into Sweet News on Crown Street in March.

Jason Kuzmicki

The 40-year-old bandit brandished a blade at a female member of staff and made threats to force her to hand over cash and cigarettes.

But Kuzmicki, who was wearing a mask during the terrifying incident, ultimately failed in his robbery attempt – and has now appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

‘If you grass I’ll kill you’: Man’s warning to neighbour after assault

An Inverness man assaulted his neighbour and then told him: “If you grass I’ll kill you”.

Steven Martin had been drinking and smoking cannabis with his neighbours when an argument broke out as Martin played on the man’s recently purchased slot machine.

Martin then assaulted his victim and smashed the machine before issuing the chilling warning.

The 31-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault and malicious damage in relation to the incident on December 11 2022.

Inverness men jailed after ‘appalling act of violence’ sparked by wrong number

Two men have been jailed after they burst into an Inverness man’s home and committed “a brutal and appalling attack”.

Thomas Marello, 29, Corey MacLeod, 22, and Rhunne MacGregor, 26, carried out their assault inside a flat on Mackintosh Road, Inverness, on the night of March 22 2023.

Inverness Sheriff Court had previously been told that the incident began after their victim, Stephen Dick, mistakenly called MacLeod’s mother.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that Mr Dick’s friend, Dylan Bannister, then received a phone call from an angry MacLeod and could hear MacGregor in the background and, as they both “sounded out of it”, he terminated the call.

Woman jailed after attacking Aberdeen pensioner in his own home

A drugged-up woman has been jailed after attacking and seriously injuring a 73-year-old man in his own home.

Mandy Nicol had been taking drugs with the pensioner’s son all day before waking up to realise he had disappeared along with her mother’s credit card.

Mandy Nicol. Image: DC Thomson

Fearing her mother’s wrath, Nicol went in search of her friend, attending at his address on Park Street.

However, when only the man’s elderly father was at home, the 38-year-old forced her way into the address and assaulted him.

Drug dealer caught with nearly £20,000 of heroin and cocaine

A man who was caught with nearly £20,000 in Class A drugs has been jailed and will likely be deported to South Africa following his release.

Viwe Bashe, 39, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine after police officers swooped on his car and then searched his Kincorth home.

Viwe Bashe admitted two charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.

Inside, they found nearly £20,000 worth of drugs and a plastic Lidl bag containing more than £5,000 in cash.

Bashe, who is originally from South Africa, will likely face deportation upon his release from prison, his solicitor told the court.

Attempted child rapist back in dock over sexual assault on nurse

A former oil worker who was jailed over the attempted rape of a 12-year-old girl has admitted sexually assaulting a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Thomas Donald appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted slapping the nurse on the backside despite still being subject to the sex offenders register.

Convicted attempted rapist Thomas Donald admitted sexually assaulting a nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: DC Thomson.

Donald, 64, was jailed for four years in 2009 after he admitted trying to rape the child as she slept on a couch at an address in Aberdeen.

The girl had gone back to the house to sleep to avoid getting in trouble with her parents after getting drunk on cider.

Thug jailed for 54th time after DNA found in robbery bid victim’s pockets

A thug has incurred his 54th jail sentence after his DNA was found inside the pockets of a man he attacked and tried to rob.

John Fargher set about his victim in a Seaton car park, repeatedly punching him to the head and then kicking him to the body.

John Fargher. Image: DC Thomson

The 42-year-old demanded cash and started rifling through the man’s pockets – which would ultimately prove to be his undoing.

Police later snared the known criminal after finding his DNA inside his victim’s pockets.

Workers locked door to office after man threatened to kill passerby outside

Workers were forced to lock themselves in their office after an Aberdeen man made threats to kill a passerby.

Richard Walton, 60, became irate in the street and was seen shouting and swearing at a member of the public before spitting in his face.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Walton terrified a group of local workers to such a degree they ran back in and locked their office door.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that at around 1pm on Lord Hay’s Court, Seaton, workers observed Walton sitting on a wall at the front of their office.

Tandoori chef avoids prison after sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

A tandoori chef who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has avoided a prison sentence.

Amdad Sheikh appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced after he was found guilty at trial of sexually touching the child at an Indian restaurant in Aberdeenshire.

Amdad Sheikh was convicted of a sexual offence involving a 14-year-old girl. Image: DC Thomson.

The 49-year-old was also found guilty of behaving threateningly or abusively towards three teenage girls who worked at the restaurant with him.

Sheikh – who continues to maintain his innocence – ranted and raved in court as Sheriff Lesley Johnston placed him on the sex offenders register.

Wannabe football agent jailed after being caught with heroin and cocaine in Aberdeen

An aspiring football agent whose career hopes were dashed by his criminal record was jailed for more than five years today after he was caught with heroin and cocaine.

Police found L’Mar Dixon with the Class A drugs and cash at a flat in Aberdeen after they turned up looking for another wanted man.

Convicted drug dealer L’mar Dixon was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Dixon was found to have heroin, cocaine and money worth £12,280 in total.

A judge told Dixon, 27, that he would have faced a seven-year jail sentence under the “three strikes provision” for repeated trafficking in Class A drugs if he was convicted of his latest narcotics crimes following a trial.

Woman hounded ‘terrified’ ex and lurked outside home for two hours

A woman has been ordered to stay away from her ex after bombarding her with hundreds of messages a day and lurking outside her home.

Alicia Beaton struggled to accept the relationship was over and left her former partner “terrified” with her obsessive and threatening behaviour over the course of over a month.

The 34-year-old blew up her ex’s phone with hundreds of emails, texts, Snapchat messages, Facebook calls and even TikToks in a bid to rekindle things.

And while Beaton claimed the woman had given her “false hope” of reconciliation, she accepted her behaviour had “crossed the line”.

Drugged-up danger driver admits causing accident that saw car flip 180 degrees

A drug-addled driver who caused a serious head-on collision that saw his victim’s car flip over was later found to be four times the limit for cocaine.

Shaun Goldie, 56, got behind the wheel of his white van and tried to overtake a vehicle on a difficult corner on the A96 between Inverurie and Kintore, resulting in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

At the crash scene, Goldie was tested for alcohol, which was negative, but a later test for drugs found him to be four times the limit for cocaine.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that on November 22 last year, Goldie was in his white van approaching the junction of Old Kemnay Road, where the road takes a sudden left-hand turn.

Keith farmer gets lifetime ban on keeping livestock

A Keith man has been banned from keeping livestock for life after he let dozens of calves die and rot on his farm.

Council inspectors, including five vets, found dozens of carcasses littered throughout Samuel Hessin’s farm buildings – with many left to decompose next to live cattle.

Samuel Hessin let calves die and rot on his farm. Image: DC Thomson / Moray Council

It was the worst case of animal neglect Moray Council has ever seen, with the appalling conditions on Balamoon Farm moving the local authority’s inspectors to tears.

Describing the farm raid, fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court first of Hessin’s previous conviction of running a puppy farm in 2018.

Council architect who chased child with meat cleaver slammed by sheriff for going on holiday

A senior Aberdeen City Council architect who chased a terrified child with a meat cleaver has been slammed by a sheriff after choosing to go on holiday rather than meet with court officials.

Colin Doig – who is the authority’s New Housing Manager – has been warned he faces being locked up after he admitted pursuing the child and carrying out a serious assault on his wife during a wine-fuelled rampage.

Colin Doig appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Doig’s wife was left with a serious ankle injury which required to have eight pins and a metal plate inserted in her leg as a result of his drunken attack.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 57-year-old went on a four-day holiday instead of meeting social workers to have pre-sentence reports prepared.

Huntly man found with more than 400 indecent images on his phone

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register after police raided his home and found his device full of indecent images and videos of children.

Christopher Barron, 29, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted having over 400 images and around 40 videos featuring child abuse.

Christopher Barron admitted uploading and indecent images of children. . Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Some of the children featured in the footage were aged as young as four.

Barron also admitted being in possession of a multi-tool knife – that included several blades – when he was taken into police custody at an Aberdeenshire garden centre.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

 

