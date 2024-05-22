Eurostar passengers will need to use new kiosks due to EU border rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Eurostar passengers will need to use new kiosks due to EU border rules

By Press Association
The EU’s Entry/Exit System is expected to come into force on October 6 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The EU’s Entry/Exit System is expected to come into force on October 6 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Eurostar passengers from the UK will need to use electronic kiosks before checking in for London departures when new EU border rules are introduced.

The cross-Channel train operator said passengers must use the machines at St Pancras station to register their passport, facial image and fingerprints, and answer four questions about their trip.

This will be required under the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES), which is expected to come into force on October 6.

Eurostar’s chief stations and safety officer Simon Lejeune (right) and HS1’s engineering director Richard Thorp
Eurostar chief stations and security officer Simon Lejeune (right) said the operator wants passengers to have ‘the most fluid experience’ (Lucy North/PA)

Eurostar insisted passengers will experience a “seamless and stress-free journey” despite the extra checks.

It is not intending to change its current guidance that customers should arrive up to 90 minutes before their train’s departure time.

Eurostar is spending 10 million euros (£8.5 million) overhauling border facilities at St Pancras.

It is installing three registration areas housing a total of 49 kiosks a short walk from its check-in area.

This is more than twice as many kiosks as the amount recommended by French officials.

The machines are self-service but staff will be on hand to help passengers who need assistance.

After a passenger has used a kiosk, checked in, and passed through security and UK exit checks, they will still need their EES registration to be completed by French border officers, who will scan their fingerprints again.

EES will apply to people from non-EU countries such as the UK entering the EU.

Once a person is registered, they will not need to have their fingerprints scanned for subsequent trips in the following three years.

Those passengers will still need to use a kiosk, but can pass through French border checks via electronic gates rather than be dealt with by an officer.

Eurostar hopes the removal of the need to stamp all UK passports on every trip means the border process could be quicker under EES.

Eurostar chief stations and security officer Simon Lejeune said: “We’re not going to ask our customers to arrive earlier for EES.

“We’re still going to maintain the current check-in times.”

He added: “What we want to do is offer all our passengers the most fluid experience.”

Richard Thorp, engineering director at HS1 Ltd, which owns St Pancras, said: “People are nervous going through borders sometimes anyway, it’s not a usual process for them.

“This is a change to that process that we need to communicate and get people ready for.

“There’s nothing to be scared of. It’s not difficult, the questions aren’t going to be confusing.”