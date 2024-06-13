Behind the scenes at Junners: We gain exclusive access to long-vacant Elgin toy shop

The two-storey building once home to a former well-known Elgin toy shop stands out on South Street.

But you may have wondered what the former Junners shop looks like now, after 16 years of lying vacant.

We gained exclusive access to the building at 51 South Street.

Junners brings back many memories for locals.

It started off serving the people of Moray and surrounding areas with bikes and cycling accessories.

Before long, it had expanded into selling toys too.

What plans fell apart to breathe new life into the building after Junners?

In 2008, Elgin businessman Graeme Mackenzie who owned the building, sold the property to Mackay and Co.

Around three years later, the retailer’s change of use application to transform the two- storey building for a new food and drink purpose was approved.

However, it is understood they pulled the plug on the proposals due to the financial crash.

Since then, it has been empty.

After hearing all about people’s memories about Junners, it was great to go inside the building.

I followed in the footsteps of many who bought their first bike from the store.

During my visit, you could see signage and the racks which used to be packed with bikes.

Despite the building being set to be demolished in the near future, it is likely to hold a place in the memories of locals for quite some time.

What is the future of the former Junners shop?

The former Junners toy shop at 51 South Street will be demolished to make way for a new building.

This will house the Business Enterprise Hub which is a Moray Growth Deal project.

The new facility will offer hot-desking facilities and space for new and growing businesses, as well as access to meeting rooms, studios, digital equipment and space

for research and development.

More on South Street redevelopment

Four other buildings will be getting teared down too as part of the South Street redevelopment in the Elgin town centre.

In December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray revealed the plans which included the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Homes, a business enterprise hub for new and growing businesses and additional units for shops were included as part of the vision.

We later exclusively revealed more details about the plans.

In February, architects Oberlanders lodged the proposals on behalf of RPL to planning officials which will include a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Last month, councillors on the planning committee gave the South Street development the go-ahead.

This decision marked a significant moment as it moves closer to a reality.

Robertson Group CEO Elliot Robertson hopes the regeneration will return economic benefit and life to the Elgin town centre.

