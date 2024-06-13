Behind the scenes at Junners: We gain exclusive access to long-vacant Elgin toy shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Behind the scenes at Junners: We gain exclusive access to long-vacant Elgin toy shop

As plans are afoot for improvements to Elgin's South Street, we gained exclusive access to the old bike and toy shop that will be demolished soon. Sean McAngus
Sean McAngus
Former Junners shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Former Junners shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The two-storey building once home to a former well-known Elgin toy shop stands out on South Street.

But you may have wondered what the former Junners shop looks like now, after 16 years of lying vacant.

We gained exclusive access to the building at 51 South Street.

The former toy shop pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Junners Elgin visit

The Junners shop pictured when it was opened at 51 South Street.

Junners brings back many memories for locals.

It started off serving the people of Moray and surrounding areas with bikes and cycling accessories.

Before long, it had expanded into selling toys too.

South Street in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

What plans fell apart to breathe new life into the building after Junners?

Former Junners owner Graeme MacKenzie and staff outside the South Street store.

In 2008, Elgin businessman Graeme Mackenzie who owned the building, sold the property to Mackay and Co.

Around three years later, the retailer’s change of use application to transform the two- storey building for a new food and drink purpose was approved.

However, it is understood they pulled the plug on the proposals due to the financial crash.

Since then, it has been empty.

The ground floor of the former Junners toy shop.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

After hearing all about people’s memories about Junners, it was great to go inside the building.

I followed in the footsteps of many who bought their first bike from the store.

Our visit inside Junners. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

During my visit, you could see signage and the racks which used to be packed with bikes.

Despite the building being set to be demolished in the near future, it is likely to hold a place in the memories of locals for quite some time.

The top floor of the building.
Signage to the second floor.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The empty former shop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Watch my video from my visit:

What is the future of the former Junners shop?

The former Junners toy shop at 51 South Street will be demolished to make way for a new building.

This will house the Business Enterprise Hub which is a Moray Growth Deal project.

The new facility will offer hot-desking facilities and space for new and growing businesses, as well as access to meeting rooms, studios, digital equipment and space
for research and development.

Junners. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

More on South Street redevelopment

3D model of what the South Street development will look like once it is completed. Image: Oberlanders Architects

Four other buildings will be getting teared down too as part of the South Street redevelopment in the Elgin town centre.

In December, Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray revealed the plans which included the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

A newspaper cutting with the headline 'Revamp of Elgin street could begin next year'
Our coverage previously on the plans.

Homes, a business enterprise hub for new and growing businesses and additional units for shops were included as part of the vision.

We later exclusively revealed more details about the plans.

In February,  architects Oberlanders lodged the proposals on behalf of RPL to planning officials which will include a business hub, three retail units, 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

A digital rendering of an aerial view of the South Street development plans
Aerial view of South Street development plans revealed.

Last month, councillors on the planning committee gave the South Street development the go-ahead.

This decision marked a significant moment as it moves closer to a reality.

Robertson Group CEO Elliot Robertson hopes the regeneration will return economic benefit and life to the Elgin town centre.

See inside iconic Elgin buildings:

Conversation