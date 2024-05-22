Mitchells & Butlers profits soar as cost inflation slows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mitchells & Butlers profits soar as cost inflation slows

By Press Association
Mitchells & Butlers shares lifted on Wednesday after it posted a jump in profits (Mitchells & Butlers/PA)
All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has said profits more than doubled for the past half-year as it benefited from easing cost inflation.

Shares in the pub and bar group rose by as much as a tenth on Wednesday morning as investors cheered its latest financial update.

The group, which also owns Toby Carvery and Miller & Carter, said profitability was driven by robust sales and efforts to reduce its costs.

M&B recorded a pre-tax profit of £108 million for the 28 weeks to April 13, up £40 million for the same period a year earlier.

The group, which operates 1,716 venues, recorded revenues to £1.4 billion for the period, up from £1.28 billion a year earlier.

It said “strong” performance included like-for-like growth of 7% as consumer spending remained robust despite pressure on household finances.

There was higher spend per customer as all of its hospitality brands reported growth, M&B told investors.

Like-for-like food sales grew by 7.7% for the half-year, with a 6% rise for drinks.

Nevertheless, it added that volumes of food and drink were marginally lower across the half-year due to a “weaker” period after Christmas, although this was offset by increased pricing.

M&B said sales growth has now surpassed the firm’s cost inflation amid continued growth after the end of the half year, with 5.3% growth over its past four weeks.

The firm added that it expects a further £55 million in cost headwinds this financial year, predominantly due to the increase in the national living wage, but this cost rise is less-than-expected due to lower energy costs and slowing food inflation.

Easing inflation and cost reductions helped to drive the firm’s sharp jump in profits over the latest period.

Phil Urban, chief executive, said: “Continued like-for-like sales outperformance against the market coupled with easing inflationary costs and focus on efficiencies has resulted in very strong profit recovery for the period.

“We remain focused on our Ignite programme of initiatives and our successful capital investment programme, driving further cost efficiencies and increased sales.

“We have confidence that continued focus on effective delivery of our strategic priorities will generate further value from our enviable estate portfolio and customer offers, enabling us to build further momentum throughout the year, with a strong foundation for long-term outperformance.”