FTSE hits two-week low as 2.3% inflation reading strengthens pound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

FTSE hits two-week low as 2.3% inflation reading strengthens pound

By Press Association
Multinational firms on the FTSE 100 were hit by a rise in the value of the pound (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Multinational firms on the FTSE 100 were hit by a rise in the value of the pound (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

The FTSE 100 dipped to its lowest for two weeks as it was impacted by weaker mining and housing stocks, as well as the stronger pound.

London’s top mining firms, including Antofagasta and Glencore, suffered significant drops as they were knocked by another slump in metal prices, which particularly affected copper.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “The UK’s inflation reading will steal the headlines today but it is the sharp drop in copper prices that is driving the losses for the FTSE 100.

“Miners are down across the board as copper suffers its worst day so far this year. Investment funds have piled in over the past few months, and have done well, but profit-taking is finally making itself felt.”

The FTSE 100 finished 46.12 points, or 0.55%, lower to end the day at 8,370.33.

The index also dropped as its multinational firms were hit by a rise in the value of the pound.

Sterling was lifted by the higher-than-expected UK inflation reading of 2.3% for April, which caused some economists to push predictions of a June interest rate cut back to August amid concerns over persistent services price increases.

The pound was up 0.19% at 1.273 US dollars and was up 0.38% at 1.175 euros at market close in London.

Elsewhere in Europe, the other main markets were lower after taking their cues from early weakness in London.

The German Dax index was down 0.24% at the close and the Cac 40 in France ended down 0.61%.

Stateside, the S&P 500 had a choppy start and edged slightly lower as traders chose to sell off following its record high on Tuesday.

Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer revealed a jump in annual profits (Ian West/PA)

In company news, Marks & Spencer was among the day’s top performers after the retailer posted a 58% surge in profits and buoyant sales across its food halls and clothing arm.

The high street giant declared it is in its strongest financial health for nearly 30 years as its recent turnaround plan has continued to pay off, with a better-than-forecast annual underlying pre-tax profits of £716.4 million.

M&S shares were up 5.2% to 288p as a result.

Water giant Severn Trent was also in the green at the end of trading after its profits rose by around a fifth last year and increased its dividend to shareholders.

Shares in the firm were 1% higher at 2,639p at the close after it struck a profit of £201 million for last year, despite also witnessing a jump in sewage spills.

Mitchells & Butlers investors toasted bumper profits for the pub and bar owner on Wednesday as it benefited from easing inflation and cost efficiency efforts.

The All Bar One and Toby Carvery owner saw shares rise by 10% to 292.5p after it recorded a pre-tax profit of £108 million for the 28 weeks to April 13, up from £40 million for the same period a year earlier.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil was down by 0.92% to 82.1 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Marks & Spencer, up 14.2p to 288p, DS Smith, up 9.6p to 376.8p, B&M European, up 13.6p to 554.8p, Auto Trader, up 14.8p to 741.4p, and GSK, up 32.5p to 1,788.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Antofagasta, down 154p to 2,256p, Glencore, down 16.9p to 483p, Ocado, down 11.5p to 343.5p, Barclays, down 6.1p to 211.45p, and St James’s Place, down 12.2p to 465.8p.