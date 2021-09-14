Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Idris Elba’s co-stars revealed for Netflix’s Luther film

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 1:46 pm
Idris Elba as John Luther (BBC/PA)
Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis have been confirmed as co-stars alongside Idris Elba in Netflix’s film version of TV drama Luther.

The feature film will continue the story of haunted rogue Detective Chief Inspector John Luther following five critically acclaimed series on the BBC.

Series creator Neil Cross will return to write the film, while Emmy Award nominee Jamie Payne is expected to direct.

Netflix is producing the film in association with the BBC.

Described by the streaming giant as “an epic continuation of the Luther saga reimagined for film”, the project will reportedly see Luther faced with two new challenges.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harriet star Erivo is playing a rival detective while Serkis, best known as Gollum in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, will take on the role of the villain.

Cynthia Erivo interview
Cynthia Erivo (Ian West/PA)

Erivo’s performance’s as Celie in The Colour Purple on Broadway won her a Grammy, Tony and Emmy, leaving her an Oscar away from the coveted “EGOT”.

Elba has won two Golden Globes and a Royal Television Society best actor award for his performance in the titular role.

The fifth series of Luther, which aired across four nights in January 2019, saw the return of the detective’s murderous sidekick Alice Morgan, played by Ruth Wilson, after fans feared she was dead at the end of the fourth series.

