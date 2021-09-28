Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Daniel Craig: I’m never not going to think about Bond

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 1:15 pm Updated: September 28, 2021, 2:25 pm
Daniel Craig playing James Bond and Lashana Lynch playing Nomi (Nicola Dove/Danjaq, LLC/MGM)
Daniel Craig playing James Bond and Lashana Lynch playing Nomi (Nicola Dove/Danjaq, LLC/MGM)

Daniel Craig has said he will “never not think about” his time as James Bond because it has been “too big a thing in my life.”

His upcoming fifth film as 007, No Time To Die, will be his final appearance in the role, after 15 years as the spy with the licence to kill.

The movie will be unveiled at a star-studded royal premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday evening.

Craig, who made his debut as 007 in the 2006 film Casino Royale, told the PA news agency that “the making of it was just so important”, when it came to reflecting on what the part has meant to him and his career.

He added: “I’m just so grateful for the fact that I got a chance to go and make one last one and it be this one and to finish telling the story.

“This has been a massive part of my life. I’m never not going to think about this, it’s been too big a thing in my life.”

Ben Whishaw, who has played gadget guru Q alongside Craig since 2012’s Skyfall, said it is emotional to think it is the last time his co-star will inhabit the role.

He told PA: “I’m moved to think that it’s his last film, personally because I just loved making them with him and I’ve had such a joyful time.

“So I’m sad for myself that that’s coming to an end. But I think that this film, and I haven’t seen it yet, but from what I recall and what I’ve read, I think this film will be a really thrilling and satisfying conclusion to his inhabiting of this character in these stories.”

Oscar-winner Rami Malek, who joins the franchise as villain Safin, said knowing it was Craig’s last outing meant “you could feel some some tension in every aspect of shooting”.

No Time To Die
Rami Malek playing Safin (Nicola Dove/Danjaq, LLC/MGM)

He added: “Because everyone was marshalling themselves forward to make it the best possible Bond we could for him, there’s a lot on the line.

“He just sets a tone every day, he shows up to work and the guy is exceptional at leading.

“It’s just feels like it’s ingrained in his DNA and I would say, of course, that’s a part of playing Bond, but that’s a lot of who Daniel is.

“And every day, you just want to live up to that.”

No Time To Die is released in UK cinemas on September 30.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]